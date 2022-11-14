CMJC changing men’s lives

Now in the 17th year of redirecting the lives of men in the community, the Kerrville chapter of Christian Men’s Job Corps is busy changing the lives of 25 local men this fall.
“I have been blessed with this work since 2005,” said program coordinator Tom Jones. “Don’t look at these men as bad people. They just made a bad choice. They primarily just need help with decision-making.”
Many of the participants in the program have been ordered by a judge to take a “life skills” class and the CMJC provides the attendees with the required curriculum to satisfy the court’s order. Probation officers monitor the individuals to be sure they complete the class. A few of the participants attend the program voluntarily, Jones said.
In addition to the Christian-based curriculum developed by Jones and others, much of the success of the program rests with the volunteer mentors, many of whom have been with the program for many years.
The program lasts eight weeks and includes life skills, anger management and parenting classes. A voluntary additional two weeks option offers the participants a work ethic curriculum and helps the men find employment, if they need help.
“About 90 percent of our participants stay with us for the additional work ethic program,” Jones said.
With more than 70 successful graduates of the program, Jones said they have had “quite an impact for Kerr County.” The program is also open to men from both Bandera and Gillespie counties.
“If we are able to cut down on the recidivism in the jail, we are impacting the health and safety of the community,” he added.
Jones said he and the volunteer mentors who work with the men through the program have reduced the rate of men who were previously “recycled through the jail” and justice system by more than 10 percent.
“We have developed a relationship with the courts, probation and the two district attorney offices,” Jones said, “and the men seem to enjoy the program. At first some are hesitant, so we create a relaxed atmosphere. They come to enjoy the environment and the learning.”
The CMJC program is funded primarily from local grant money and donations. Their entire budget is only about $88,000 a year, according to Jones.
Jones is currently working with Kimble County to set up a similar program for women out of the jail and hopes to add a program for men in that county in the near future. They are using a mixture of curriculum purchased and some of the work that Jones has been successful using.
Mercy Gate Ministries, a program for women who have been involved in the criminal justice system recently established in Kerr County, has also partnered with Jones to develop a similar program.
“People all over the state of Texas are wanting to do what we are doing,” Jones said.
Bandera resident Jim Martin, a retired Navy veteran, said his attendance at Christian Men’s Job Corps is court-ordered and he is dedicated to finishing the program and graduating. This is his second time to go through the program.
“The program is wonderful. The life skills and the good foundation it provides about the Holy Bible helps young men to get the skills they need and learn ways to get good careers in their lives.”
Martin said the volunteer mentors are the key to much of their success.
“It’s wonderful that the volunteer mentors are available to help us. They are good Christian people,” Martin said.
Michael Taylor of Kerrville said he is also court-ordered to attend CMJC.
“I am learning how to be a better parent and how to cope with life. It’s helping me tremendously,” Taylor said. “It has also helped me learn to talk to people differently. I was having trouble with communicating appropriately with folks.”
Taylor has completed the first four weeks of the program. He is employed by JK Bernhard Construction.
Kevin Borst of Kerrville is currently unemployed and is court-ordered to the program. He hopes to find a good full-time job soon.
“This program benefits me in many ways,” Borst said. “They teach us the lessons of God and Jesus Christ. I have learned how to treat people a little better. I did not realize I was heading down the wrong path in life and this is helping to steer my life back in the right direction.”
Borst said the program is helping him set goals in his life and helping him figure out his plans for the future that will keep him out of the criminal justice system.
As the participants stressed, the volunteer mentors are key to the success of the program. To volunteer, donate, or for more information on the Christian Men’s Job Corps program contact Tom Jones at (830) 377-1881.
