City announces road closures

The City of Kerrville Street Division has closed the following sections of road:
• G St bridge
• Sheppard Rees from Spur 98 to city limits
• Holdsworth Dr. (ALL)
.• Loop 534 from SH16 to Leslie Dr.
Road Closed Barricades will be in place – This is a full closure and through traffic will not be possible due to icing conditions.
Closure is in effect until further notice
Public safety personnel should consider alternate routes.
