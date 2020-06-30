No new COVID-19 cases,second death reported

Peterson Health Infection Preventist Pam Burton announced that no new COVID-19 cases have been reported for the county today, which leaves the total at 101 confirmed positive cases.
Burton did announce, however, a second Kerr County resident has died due to COVID-19 related-issues and one patient remains hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Of the county's 101 cases, 30 patients have recovered, leaving 69 active cases at this time.
Peterson has administered 2,076 COVID-19 cases to date. Today, the Texas Army National Guard tested 548 people for the coronavirus at the Doyle School Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.