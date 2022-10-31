The upcoming county bond election came to the attention of Kerr County Commissioners Court with several speakers taking sides.
Other matters before the court included purchase of new equipment for Road and Bridge, numerous public hearings on plat revisions, and a review committee to score Requests for Proposals for a new county-wide communication system for the sheriff’s office and volunteer fire departments.
Bond discussion
As early voting began this week, in advance of Nov. 8 election day, the Kerr County Bonds are again in focus. The proposal consists of three parts - A, B, and C - and each part will be voted on separately. The total cost would be about $27.5 million. The parts are divided into a new Animal Control facility, major upgrades at the Hill Country Youth Event Center and the Kerr County Courthouse/West Kerr Annex in Ingram.
Speaking first in public input - which does not allow court participation - was Fred Henneke, an attorney and former county judge, who urged passage of the bond.
He said Proposition A features several projects related to the Kerr County Courthouse and its grounds, the West Kerr Annex in Ingram and required storage for the county’s future records, at an estimated cost of $12.1 million.
The Kerr County Court-at-Law must provide for a jury room twice the size of the one Kerr County currently has, transitioning the room from a six-person and two-alternates jury room to accommodate a 12-person jury with two alternates. It meant expanding into the county tax assessor-collector’s facilities.
Proposition B is estimated at $7.1 million. He said that in order for the 4-H program to flourish, the event center was essential for youth to use for classrooms, conference room and kitchen. He quoted the late former County Judge Pat Tinley saying, “I have never had a juvenile who participated in 4-H come before me in juvenile court.”
As to the animal shelter, Henneke said it was inadequate and inhumane, and the county has land for a new facility off Spur 100. The shelter complex cost would be about $5.07 million.
The West Kerr Annex would provide a permanent home for the justice of the peace, constable, a tax office, and offices of sheriff’s deputies.
West Kerr business owner and planning committee member, Chris Hughes, (also president of Emergency Services District #1), said he supports the bond.
“It is the cheapest, quickest and smartest way,” to fix these problems, he said. “If we do not pass it now ... waiting means fighting inflation, rising interest rates, and even one year delay would increase the cost by $6.8 million.”
Hughes noted that the lease on the West Kerr Annex is only good for two to three years and trying to fix the old annex housing would have been “a money pit.”
As for the “ag barn,” which generates millions of dollars from events such as the stock show, it could lose more than $2 million if participants pull out. Hughes noted that not passing the bonds will create increased taxes for the work they recommend, or the funds would have to come out of the budget.
He said the bond opponents offer no clear way to pay for it. No grants exist for funding the proposals and volunteer labor was not recommended.
“With the bonds we can start now,” he said, while the costs are still low. “The bond is the responsible choice.”
Ingram businessman John Sheffield said that he would “love another building or a roof, but some of us don’t have the resources.”
He noted that the county had approved their five percent wage adjustment, while some businesses have been making less money lately.
Sheffield read rules that he said came from the Texas Secretary of State, regarding unlawful use of public funds and political advertising. He added that the county had sent out a press release in August “that seems to be advocating for the bonds ... We all need to live within our means.”
City PFC creation
On another topic, George Baroody, spoke about the city of Kerrville had created a Public Facility Corporation as a tool to incentivize creation of affordable housing. However, he added, “the most prominent incentive is a 100 percent property tax exemption,” and creating an unfunded mandate on taxing entities.
He said that while some had said that the city and county had conferred or met publicly on such an arrangement, he believes this was not the case according to the school board and county commissioners. While the city determined it needs 3,000 new housing units, with no property taxes coming in, millions annually would be lost in taxes.
Baroody encouraged the county to discuss the matter, which “affects us all.”
District forfeiture budget
198th District Attorney Steve Harpold received approval of a forfeiture budget, including $39,000 in expenses, and a total account balance of $172,614. 01.
“We never spend that much,” he said. “We just put those numbers in.”
Animal Control vehicles
Kerr County Animal Control Services director Reagan Givens asked to rescind a court order for the lease of two Ford trucks and change them to leases on two Dodge trucks with Enterprise. The savings, he said, was a $150 difference per truck.
Givens said their present trucks were in great need of major repairs, which would cost about $8,500.
“His tires wouldn’t even pass inspection,” said Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris.
The court approved his request unanimously.
Surplus IT items
The court also approved IT items for surplus.
Safety Committee
A safety committee had been appointed earlier but the court modified it on the advice of County Clerk Jackie Dowdy. It will be comprised of the county judge, treasurer, chief deputy, an HR appointee, maintenance, sheriff and road and bridge.
Dowdy also suggested that a fee schedule be changed since it put an additional time-consuming burden on her staff if a tax certificate has not been attached to a plat when it is filed.
She said it should be done this way, now following the revised subdivision rules. Hunting down the certificates took a lot of work, and the fee cost was $26. Under the revision, the fee would only be $4.
MOW grant submission
Page Sumner spoke before the court for the Dietert Senior Center, asking for a resolution for Meals on Wheels, and to approve a contract, with the county which will increase the county’s annual match from $4,500 to $4,650.
By approving the resolution, the center could apply for a TDA grant, Texans Feeding Texans. The center serves 65,000 meals annually.
The county funds are based on 25 cents per senior in Kerr County, which now number nearly 18,500 per the 2020 census. The resolution and contract were approved 5-0.
Communications system
proposals
Two proposals were accepted by the court for the new county-wide communication system for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and VFDs from LCRA and Motorola. They will be referred to a Selection Review Committee for scoring.
The court opted to appoint nine members who will be expected to return their results to the court by the Nov. 14 meeting.
Platting proposals
In the timed portion of the agenda, the court finished the public hearings, one of which was revised.
The Privilege Creek subdivision developers had revised their proposals by cancelling several parts of their plat. This included Lots 1A-11A, 12-17, 32 and 34-40, but leaving the remainder intact.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz said the request was a bit “odd,” but it makes sense in this case. The plat had been presented, replatted and revised numerous times and this partial cancellation would make their intent clear.
Other hearings were approved with no objections or comments. Mystic Ridge Estates and Hill Country Estates had been exempt from platting by the city of Kerrville but had to present plats to the county.
Creekside Camp Verde had increased the lot sizes from five to seven acres, and reduced the number of lots. They complied with floodplain regulations and had submitted revised construction plans that were approved.
Road and Bridge machines
A long list of road and bridge equipment was presented by department head Kelly Hoffer who said a total of 13 items had been traded in for more than $225,000 and enabled the county to purchase four new machines at a considerable savings.
Hoffer was able to obtain a new motor grader under a Holt Cat Sales Agreement, saving more than 30 percent. A wheel loader and smooth drum roller were also obtained at a considerable savings.
