Tourism has returned and is thriving

Kerrville tourism is back and thriving.
Julie Davis, president of the Kerrville Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, hosted City of Kerrville officials at an annual update luncheon last week, offering positive details from the 2021 Dean Runyan Associates report, showing dramatic increases in local tourism that even shadow pre-COVID numbers.
According to Davis, Kerrville travel-related jobs returned to 2020 levels at 1,040, while earnings from those same jobs increased 9 percent for a total $31.4 million.
“The really great number is that sales tax receipts number at $3.4 million here locally, which is a 34 percent increase over 2020, but 22 percent over 2019, so that’s exciting,” Davis said. “It clearly shows the trend for our economy improving is here.”
She said direct travel spending equated to $89.9 million, for a 34 percent increase over 2020 and 17 percent over 2019.
Hotel Occupational Tax collections exceeded $1.6 million. This number is directly related to hotel and motel stays and is a tax collected at the time of stay. This number also increased dramatically over the previous two years by as much as 36 percent in 2020 and 13 percent prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The HOT collections are significant as that money goes directly into City of Kerrville coffers and is reinvested into the community.
“So far, this year in May, we are up 14 percent for 2022,” Davis said.
Davis said the increase can be directly attributed to the marketing and planning efforts put forth by the CVB staff and board of directors.
She said in 2021, the Kerrville CVB completed at two-year strategic plan, created virtual tours for digital marketing, produced an “Explore Kerrville Guide,” developed and launched four new Explore Kerrville videos and updated photography for advertising, brochures and the CVB website.
Davis said local attractions were highlighted in the video tours and marketed on the CVB website and social media.
“We are in the final production stages of our Explore Kerrville Guide, which is very exciting,” Davis said. “It is a brand new visitors guide for Kerrville. I hope to have it in my hands in the next 30 days and start sharing it with everyone.”
Looking to the future, Davis said the CVB Board of Directors has implemented a strategic plan to capitalize on the successes and find areas in which to improve getting the word out about Kerrville.
“Our board met three times with a facilitator out of Austin,” Davis said. “There was a lot of conversation about things we can change … what’s working and what’s not working. The facilitator also interviewed 10 community members and stakeholders.”
Davis said those community members interviewed included government officials, private industry leaders and representatives from area attractions.
“We took all of that information and aggregated it and defined our goals for the next two years of what we want to improve on and change,” Davis said.
She said the exercise led to the decision to improve brand awareness by creating rich media banners, videos and print ads; educate consumers about brand and drive traffic to the CVB website through native stories and social media; and drive conversions on internet search engines.
Through all of the research and information gathering, Davis said specific details about visitors to Kerrville has been obtained, saying CVB staff can identify who is currently coming, how long they are staying and where they are coming from.
According to Davis’ data, 85 percent of tourists are traveling to Kerrville from another Texas location, while 56 percent of those visitors return to the area from a distance of 150 miles.
Visitors coming to Kerrville tend to be 45-64 years in age and each visit equates to an average of three days.
She said that of the tourists that have visited in the past year from out-of-state, they are mostly traveling from California, Florida, North Carolina, Arizona and Louisiana.
Davis said proposed budget for CVB is $1,075,000, of which 22 percent is designated for staff, 10 percent for the physical Visitor Center and the bulk of the funds for advertising promotion and sales at $732,925.
She said the proposed budget does include an increase which is attributed to inflation and costs associated with additional promotion.
