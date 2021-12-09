Comfort, support in the face of grief at holidays

While most of the Compassionate Friends meetings are meant only for the bereaved to attend, group leaders invite bereaved people’s whole support systems to attend the Compassionate Friends “Worldwide Candle Lighting” starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12.
The group will hold a one-hour candlelight service to honor the memories of the sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and grandchildren who left too soon.
As candles are lit on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. local time, hundreds of thousands of people commemorate and honor the memory of all children gone too soon.
This service will be held that evening in Ryan Hall, First Presbyterian Church. No RSVPs are necessary; and each grieving person’s whole support group is invited to attend this annual event.
This annual Worldwide Candle Lighting is a gift to the bereavement community; and creates a virtual 24-hour “wave of light” as it moves from time zone to time zone. This year is the 25th annual worldwide candle-lighting. (The 2020 Candle-lighting was done by Zoom.)
The Compassionate Friends is a group that has been meeting for more than 12 years in Kerrville, on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m..
Their central purpose is to provide a small group in which those who have had a child or sibling or grandchild die, can listen or talk about their loss.
And local columnist and podcaster Kathleen Maxwell-Rambie also offered suggestions for coping with grief and the holidays.
Compassionate Friends
This “grief group” offers a monthly meeting in Kerrville; and leaders say, “There are no strangers at TCF meetings, only friends you have not yet met.”
The Compassionate Friends are part of a larger international organization, and the local group gives those who are grieving a local presence. They say their aim is to provide comfort, hope and support for families experiencing the death of a son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a grandchild.
Elaine Capers and Sue Endsley are the local recent and current leaders of this support group. Capers said she lost two daughters and one son as a young mother. Endsley said her youngest son died in the fall of 2000.
Capers said if there has been a time span for someone between a person’s loss and today, they are invited to come to this group, and perhaps give someone else direction and hope.
Endsley said they try to give people hope that life will continue.
Capers added, their monthly meetings are not all tears and sadness, but also a place to tell funny stories about their loved one; and to learn you can laugh through the pain.
Endsley said, “We want to move them to remember their child’s or sibling’s life, not just their death.”
The Texas Hill Country Compassionate Friends group will be hosting a local candlelight memorial ceremony on Dec. 12, and those attending are invited for visiting and to bring snacks of any type (but nothing with onion, as one member is highly allergic). They also will have a memorial table to hold photos and memorabilia of attendees’ loved ones.
Regular meetings
The leaders said the annual candlelight meeting is open to people’s whole support groups, but they prefer to keep the regular meetings to only the bereaved persons.
“This is the club you never want to belong to.”
They said some attending are willing to talk and share stories right away. But Capers and Endsley stress they are not professionally trained therapists with answers about what others should do, just a willingness to talk with others about how they each moved through their grieving.
“Through Compassionate Friends, their hearts need not walk alone in this journey,” Capers said.
They’ve had from five to 15 people at any given meeting. They said many call first and then come.
The support group meets to provide people a chance to reach out and talk to somebody who knows their pain, and added, “It takes some bravery to come. But they generally hear something that helps.”
They said some with a new loss (about three months) can talk a little about their feelings, but for others it’s too raw.
It’s a support group, and they only recommend somebody else a person can talk to if that’s a request to them.
They said in other churches and locations in the Kerrville area, there are other different bereavement groups, including for widows and widowers.
Capers said it’s different for those who have lost children. “In the 70s, I came home from the hospital after pregnancies with empty arms; and it was really hard. But I couldn’t talk about it.”
She said PRMC recently started a bereavement group for people who lose children, but that wasn’t available when it happened to her.
“They have a bell that rings in the hospital every time a baby is born. And when it does, it only reminds those who lost children about their losses,” Capers said. “This church ‘livingroom’ is a more cozy setting.”
Endsley said they mainly have meetings for open conversation among attendees, but they’ve invited speakers to come, if a topic comes up repeatedly and needs addressing.
“This is mainly a peer support group,” she said.
She said this support group has literature and books people can check out and read.
They encourage siblings to come with the adults to their meetings, if the children want to. The children can come to the annual candlelighting.
The ladies said the group has taken business cards and literature to area funeral homes, to give to families if appropriate, as their staffs have contact with the public.
Others have looked for “bereavement groups” online or talked with people at their churches to learn about this group, or learned about it by “word of mouth.” Kerrville’s local group is listed on the international organization’s website.
The ladies said theirs is the only like group in the Hill Country and into San Antonio. They have people attend from Fredericksburg and Boerne.
January through November they send advance emails after picking a topic relevant to the group’s needs. But they also can “go off topic” at any time if there’s a special need or a first-timer’s request.
In their experience, the more they can talk about their losses, the more they can process them.
Further suggestions
The website for the international Compassionate Friends is a source for two lists about “Coping With the Holidays” and “Surviving the Holidays.” Those include initial paragraphs, including “Holidays used to be a wonderful time of the year. The death of your child may have changed much of the way you move through the last weeks of the year … We will look at how bereaved parents coped during November and December during the first few years following the death of their child.”
The parents’ comments included couples meeting at the cemetery for a short private ceremony with candles at the gravesites, finishing with a closing ceremony, then going out to dinner together.
Others refused to smile or carry on the usual traditions the first year, and in succeeding years scheduled themselves to work or do volunteer work.
Some couldn’t shop in the stores the first year; and in year two limited the family celebration to one large candle, a small artificial tree with miniature lights and minimal decorations in their kitchen. At Christmas dinner, they each say the name of the deceased person, and then tell “remember when…” stories.
In other homes, a stocking is still hung for the child that’s gone; and family members write notes about what he/she taught them, to be read after dinner.
And another said her first Christmas after a child’s death she unsuccessfully tried to stay with “normal,” and failed. The second year was worse for the whole family. The third year they began volunteering to do holiday activities with others in a nursing home.
Some experiencing these losses suggest calling a family meeting in advance of Christmas, and explain why you aren’t setting expectations too high. Others said there’s no obligations to say “yes” to family plans. Only participate if you truly want to.
And others suggest if it’s necessary to buy gifts, order them over the internet or by phone. Do only what you feel up to.
Maxwell-Rambie’s
recommendations
This local resident became a widow one October; and has presented seminars about “Coping with Grief.” Here are some of her observations.
• It’s difficult because there are so many memories tied to holidays;
• You don’t feel like celebrating;
• Difficult because you are more exhausted than normal;
• Everyone seems to be rejoicing but you;
• We feel vulnerable;
• She tried “normal” but normal was gone; and her kids didn’t want to be home;
• Do something new, to create new memories. She went to Cabo for Christmas;
• Do something to honor your loved one, either alone or with family;
• Give yourself permission to cry. Other people want to fix things, but they can’t;
• Allow some private time to “process” the morning of the holiday, perhaps writing a letter to your loved one;
• If you don’t have plans, make some;
• Be grateful and remember you always have something to be thankful for. It gets our hearts in the right place.
She can be emailed at kathleenmaxwellrambie.com.
