Early voting continues through Friday

Early voting numbers from last week show more than more than 8,400 voters cast votes in Kerr County ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, according to Elections Coordinator Nadine Alford. Kerr County has 39,041 registered voters.
The early voting turnout has been greater than the mid-term elections in 2018. Traditionally mid-terms draw out fewer voters statewide, but several high-profile races have drawn a great deal of attention this year, including the governor’s race between incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott and challenger, Democrat Beto O’Rourke, and both the races for lieutenant governor and attorney general. Additionally the race for U.S. Congress District 21 between incumbent Republican Chip Roy and challenger Democrat Claudia Zapata has drawn a lot of attention.
On a more local basis, voters will determine their choice for the open seat for Texas Senate District 24 between Republican Pete Flores and Democrat Kathy Jones-Hospod; Texas House District 53 between incumbent Republican Andrew Murr and Democrat Joe P. Herrera; and voters in Precinct 4 will choose their justice of the peace for the next four years between incumbent William (Bill) Ragsdale and challenger Dwight Snider. Pct. 4 residents will also elect their representative to the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District Place 4 between incumbent Jeeper Ragsdale and challenger Laurie Lowe. A number of contested school board races are also on the ballot.
County voters will also vote on the three county bond proposals totaling $27.5 million. Proposition A for $13.6 million will provide security upgrades and expand the County Court at Law jury room in the Kerr County Courthouse, move the county’s tax assessor/collector’s office to existing county property on Earl Garrett, and construct two new buildings, a new West Kerr Courthouse Annex and a 20,000 square foot storage facility on Spur 100.
Proposition B for $8 million will make significant improvements and upgrades to the 40-year-old indoor arena at the Hill Country Youth Exhibit Center to provide designated spaces for the county’s 4-H programs and make the facility more suitable for other events in the future.
Proposition C for $5.75 million will construct a new Kerr County Animal Services facility on existing county property on Spur 100.
Early voting will continue through Friday at 5 p.m. Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters will cast their ballot in designated polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All polling locations are the same as primary elections last March except voters in Pct. 119 will vote at a new location, Riverside Church of Christ at 625 Harper Rd. A list of all the voting precinct locations can be found at www.co.kerr.tx.us/elections
Election results will be posted at journal@ktc.com on Tuesday evening as soon as they are available.
