TABC arrests CP store clerk connected to fatal motorcycle crash

A Center Point woman has been arrested and charged with illegally selling alcohol to 28-year-old Ivan Robles-Navejas, who is accused of causing the July 18 motorcycle accident that killed four members of the Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club shortly afternoon, according to Chris Porter, of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
Ranelle Diane Welch, 37, reportedly turned herself in to Kerr County authorities earlier today following a TABC investigation, Porter said.
According to Porter, Welch was working at a Dollar General Store in Center Point around noon on July 18 when she sold beer to Robles-Navejas.
“Investigators believe Robles-Navejas was already intoxicated when Welch sold his the alcohol,” Porter said. “A short time later, Robles-Navejas was involved in a collision between his vehicle and members of the Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club, who were riding in a group on Texas 16.”
According to investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Robles-Navejas’ vehicle crossed the center line, hitting 11 motorcycles and killing three riders at the scene, Porter said. A fourth rider died of his injuries days later.
The Thin blue Line Motorcycle Club is comprised of active and veteran peace officers, as well as supporters of law enforcement.
Porter said State law prohibits the sale of alcohol to any person who exhibits signs of intoxication at the time of sale.
“This is an extremely tragic case which may have been avoided if this individual was prevented from purchasing additional alcohol beverages prior to the crash,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “TABC will hold accountable all businesses and employees who may have contributed to this case by illegally selling alcohol. We’re grateful for the support of the Department of Public Safety, whose investigators were instrumental in assisting TABC agents in identifying the source of the alcohol in this case.”
Welch was charged with “Sale to Certain Person,” which is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Welch was released on a $2,000 bond.
Robles-Navejas was arrested at the accident scene and remains in custody at the Kerr County Jail on multiple charges of Intoxicated Manslaughter and Intoxicated Assault with a Vehicle.
The case remains under investigation, Porter said.
