Murr to chair House Committee on Corrections

This week, Speaker Dade Phelan of the Texas House of Representatives named State Representative Andrew Murr (R-Junction) as the incoming Chairman of the House Committee on Corrections.
“I am beyond humbled and honored to be named the Chairman of this committee, and for the trust Speaker Phelan has place in me.” said Rep. Murr. “This committee serves a crucial purpose in the realm of criminal justice and is tasked with oversight of state agencies like the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, among others. I look forward to working closely with all the members of the committee to pass meaningful and much-needed legislation this session.”
In addition to this appointment, Rep. Murr was also appointed to serve another term on the House Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence and will begin a new appointment to the House Committee on Redistricting. The Criminal Jurisprudence Committee oversees all matters related to Texas criminal law and the Redistricting Committee oversees the redistricting of state legislative, congressional and judicial district boundaries.
Representative Andrew Murr was first elected in 2014 to represent District 53 in the Texas House of Representatives. Among other state commission and board appointments, Rep. Murr previously served in a variety of leadership positions in the Texas House including Vice-Chair of the Juvenile Justice and Family Issues Committee and Vice-Chair of the Texas House Republican Caucus Policy Committee.
An eighth-generation Texan, Representative Murr attended Texas A&M University and graduated from Texas Tech University School of Law. Rep Murr lives on a family ranch, raises cattle and maintains a general law practice while being a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Junction, Texas.
House District 53 includes Bandera, Crockett, Edwards, Kimble, Kerr, Llano, Mason, Medina, Menard, Real, Schleicher and Sutton Counties and covers approximately 15,000 square miles of rural Texas.
