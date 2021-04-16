Council candidates discuss infrastructure, housing and more at forum

Candidates for Place 1 on the Kerrville City Council Mary Ellen Summerlin and Roman Garcia faced off in a candidate forum Thursday night hosted by the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce and moderated by it's board chair Brian Bowers.
Candidates discussed infrastracture, affordable housing, local economy and emergency managment over the course of 37 minutes during the virtual event which was broadcast via the chamber's website.
The details and responses to the questions asked are as follows:
Q: Kerrville’ newest industry partners, Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing and Gulf Avionics, plan to create as many as 450 jobs within the City of Kerrville. With more businesses looking to relocate to the area and workforce housing being in short supply, what is your plan to solve the lack of affordable housing in Kerrville to accommodate the new and existing workforce?
Summerlin
Summerlin said affordable housing continues to be at the top of the priority list for Kerrville, as it has for years.
“And we have made some wonderful progress,” Summerlin said.
She mentioned The Landing and some smaller projects that she learned about as a member of the City of Kerrville’s Code Review Committee.
“You can look around our community and see that the most of the level land has already been developed,” Summerlin said. “The challenging land, the hilly land, that is expensive to develop is what is left and that has been the crunch as for getting affordable housing built.”
She said a very creative example of how local government can step in and help solve problems is the Lennar Homes project that is being constructed off of Loop 534 near the new location of Hal Peterson Middle School.
“The city owned that land and advertised for builders to undertake that site’s project and negotiated with Lennar Homes,” Summerlin said. “So the city has provided the land, helped build the street with KISD, put in a lift station that allows all of that area to develop. Lennar then is responsible for the streets and utilities within its subdivision. But, because the land was free, it can operate at a profit. So all of us get what we need. That’s the way local government can help solve problems.”
Garcia
Garcia said that he embraces growth, but believed that Kerrville must first have the infrastructure and housing in place to accommodate the people who move to the area.
“Yes. It’s going to create so many jobs over a certain period of time, but let’s focus on whether we do have that affordable housing and what the issue is that is facing us,” Garcia said.
Garcia said that while serving on a subcommittee for the Kerrville 2050 plan, his group “focused on the character and place-making of neighborhoods in our community.”
He said his subcommittee identified affordable housing as an important issue.
He then referenced the Lennar Homes development, saying he was concerned about the deal city leaders made with the developer.
“Did you know that the City of Kerrville gave away almost $2 million of property to that developer to come here,” Garcia said. “Now, incentives and abatements, those are a tool that we need to look at cautiously. Yes. We want developers here. We want developers to come and bring us that affordable housing, but at the same time, we have to make sure we don’t do it at the expense of the taxpayer.”
He said he wants to see the cost-benefit analysis of the Lennar Homes project.
Q: Previous administrations and city council members have created a long-term plan to repair city streets and roads and the work is under way. However, infrastructure is key, ongoing component to successful city government. What do you see as immediate infrastructure need within the city of Kerrville?
Garcia
Garcia said the immediate infrastructure needs are streets and water, claiming that the City of Kerrville is deferring $4.2 million in necessary street repairs, stating that that only $1.8 million for street repairs in 2020.
“Unfortunately, due to the Fergo report that was proposed and presented and approved by city council in 2019, in order for the city to maintain the current condition the streets were in at that moment in time (in 2019) was about $4.2 million, if I’m not mistaken,” Garcia said. “We are deferring this maintenance, it is a common term that we use, deferring this maintenance for so long.”
With regard to water, Garcia said he is concerned about the decisions that city staff is making, concerning the treating of drinking water, but did not offer specific resolutions.
“I think we need to take advantage of the resources and do the work with our community and our local specialists to seek out those additional resources and what we can take to benefit the community,” Garcia said. “Kerrville should not try to compare itself to other cities and do what they do. Kerrville is unique and we need to make sure we doing what’s best for our community.”
Summerlin
“During the last city council meeting, (council) approved over a $4 million bid for streets,” Summerlin said. “This is not just the repair of streets, but the rebuilding of streets.”
She said she applauded council’s decision to borrow $10 million while interest rates are “very low so that we can catch up.”
“We spent $2 million last year (on streets) and have this $4 million going now for this building season and streets are a priority,” Summerlin said.
She said the water supply must also be a focus of future Kerrville City Council members.
“I also applaud the recent decision by council to complete the Ellenberger well and get it pumping … 700 gallons per minute it will make,” Summerlin said. “I remember from my time on the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District that we have been in the habit of using Middle Trinity and Lower Trinity and not the Ellenberger at all, so this is a whole new aquifer for us that drains in a different direction for us and doesn’t interfere with the ones we already have.”
She said the city relies on the Guadalupe River and considers it a “wonderful resource,” while noting river water can be stored in the city’s ASR (Aquifer Storage and Recovery) wells.
“But as the town grows, we need to be looking for more sources and this Ellenberger source is a great one,” Summerlin said. “In addition, we are working on our lift stations.”
She said city staff are currently working on upgrading those lift stations.
“This kind of constant forward thinking with regard to our very most expensive asset and improvement as we go forward with our future growth is exactly the right policy and the city council is following it now,” Summerlin said.
Q: Kerrville is projected to grow considerably over the next five years. How do you view the city’s role and priorities in attracting and retaining new business?
Summerlin
Summerlin said she is very proud of the economic development efforts for the area.
“I think that the current system that we have of cooperation between the big institutions to fund the EDC (Economic Development Corporation), housed in the chamber and headed by Gil Salinas, has really paid off,” Summerlin said. “Any town who can report something like Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing and Gulf Avionics in the same year is doing something very right.”
She said the success of the EDC so far means more jobs and better jobs for the citizens of Kerrville.
“We prepare for that economic growth by having our own house in order,” Summerlin said. “We need to make sure our town looks good, our downtown looks good and we are working on that. That’s the equivalent of curb appeal when your selling your house. But, we also need to know that our underlying infrastructure is strong and that our financial house is in order.”
She said that when companies look at opening or relocating, they are expecting incentives, such as tax abatement, tax deferral and various rebates.
“If we are in a strong financial position, we are in a position to offer the strong financial incentives that bring good companies to our town,” Summerlin said. “The Kerrville 2050 plan showed overwhelming support for keeping Kerrville’s small town atmosphere, with good infrastructure, good parks and be an enjoyable place to live, even as we grow our economic base.”
Garcia
Garcia touted the Kerrville 2050 plan, saying it is a perfect roadmap for future growth.
“It was developed by the citizens, by the community itself,” Garcia said. “And, it has a really in-depth plan of how we can go about bringing in new businesses here.”
He mentioned incentives and abatements and said he is glad businesses are coming the city and that Kerrville is growing, but then stated that local businesses do not get the same treatment.
“Local businesses do not have the same abilities that they have to get the incentives and the abatements that others do,” Garcia said. “Now as much as I love the fact that we have people coming here, I think we can focus a lot more on the attention of our local businesses here. What are their needs? How can we help them flourish here? Let’s take care of the people that are here, first.”
He said that might mean providing assistance to existing businesses and suggested involving the community into what input they can have.
“I am a very strong advocate for involving the community, getting their input on the concerns of our city,” Garcia said. “I think that is very important. We can capitalize off of our downtown … off of our river, which is a great asset to us. And, as much as we may love the quality-of-life projects like our River Trail, our city does need to ensure that we balance those projects with the overall infrastructure needs that the community needs to preserve a healthy and beautiful environment for our businesses and community grow here as well.”
Q: What is your view of the fiscal management of the city in terms of spending decisions and taxes?
Garcia
Garcia said the city always lays out a balanced budget, but noted that they are required to do so.
“I would like more input from the community in our budget process,” Garcia said. “Everything that we do within our community starts from the budget. We have to make sure that we are in a great financial condition before we go and do any of those projects.”
Garcia said that he believes it has been since 1998 that the city “had a voice on whether the city goes into more debt.”
“That was the last time we had a bond election. The city currently uses Certificates of Obligation as an instrument to go into debt for these quality-of-life projects and special projects to bring here to Kerrville, when we are not really taking care of the basic necessities that we need first,” Garcia said. “If it’s a non-emergency item, let’s put it up to a bond election. Allow the people to decide if they are going to go into more debt.”
He conceded that the citizens do elect the city council members, therefore have a say in the leadership of city government, he said citizens do so based on the knowledge of “what is going on at the time.”
“And, there are things that can come up that are unexpected and that’s why I think it is very crucial to continue to involve the community as things change,” Garcia said.
Summerlin
Summerlin said her opinion of the current city administration regarding finances and financial planning is one of excellence.
“I agree with Standard & Poors, who gave us a double A (AA) bond rating,” Summerlin said. “The look at everything about our finances and that all goes into their decision that we are a very good risk for borrowing money, which, in my book, means we are doing it just right.”
She said the fiscally responsible actions of previous and current city council members and staff have directly benefitted taxpayers.
“We have maintained or lowered the tax rate for the last 10 years,” Summerlin said. “When I was last on the city council, we lowered the tax rate. We are not a tax-and-spend city. We do a good job of managing our debt.”
Then Summerlin explained that in addition to the regulations placed on city governments by the Texas Constitution and the Attorney General’s Guidelines, the city’s own regulations also protect citizens and provide for citizen input regarding debt.
“Our local council directs that no property tax supported debt requiring a tax rate increase will happen without voter approval,” Summerlin said. “That means that the borrowing that we are doing now is replacing debt that we are paying off or debt that we can refund at a lower interest rate.”
She said that council has taken advantage of the current economic situation and lower interest rates over the past three years.
“This shows good management, sound planning,” Summerlin said. “I think it is too easy to say that we should have the citizens vote on every issue. I think we would wear them and and see an even lower turnout rate at elections than we do now. I’m not sure we would really be reflecting the will of the voters. I have a lot more confidence in the representative form of democracy.”
She said that citizens will speak at the polls if they believe elected officials are not doing a good job. She said each election cycle has included complaints by candidates saying the city is borrowing or spending too much money.
“But I don’t think the citizens have been persuaded by that and I think they are right not to be,” Summerlin said.
Q: We are still experiencing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and recently endured a 10-day, unprecedented winter storm. Looking back at the city’s response to these events, what would you do differently, if anything?
Summerlin
Summerlin said she would like to brag on the city’s response to the pandemic and winter storm “for a good long time.”
“The electric grid was not under our control,” Summerlin said. “We responded like heroes. The staff deserves all the credit they can get and it was a pleasure to help serve them at a celebratory lunch.”
She said she was impressed in listening to each department head provide on a report on their response to the storm during a recent city council meeting.
‘It was so inspiring to hear department head after department head praise the employees, from top to bottom … for stepping up, for being willing to work 24/7 for meeting that crises at no matter the sacrifice to their own comfort,” Summerlin said. “It was ‘all hands on deck.’ People who worked in offices stepped in to answer the phone.”
She said one of the most exciting reports was hearing how the city collaborated with local breweries to boil water and provide to local residents by the fire and police departments, as well as parks and recreation employees.
“It was just a wonderful way that they rose to the occasion,” Summerlin said.
Furthermore, she said, immediately following the crisis, City Manager Mark McDaniel and department heads began examining how to improve response should such an event occur again.
“I remembering hearing that they took one generator from one lift station to another to power it, maybe they need some more generators on hand,” Summerlin said. “But, what impresses me the most is the heroic way they responded to that crisis.”
Garcia
Before answering the question, Garcia said he wanted to make a comment about “what we were talking about on the financial condition of the city.”
“I think it is important for the voters to know that during Mrs. Summerlin’s tenure on city council, she did, though, vote against lowering the tax rate and I think that is an important piece of information for you to know as you make your decision on who you want to elect for city council,” Garcia said.
To which Summerlin responded in her closing statement saying she did vote against lowering the tax rate, because economic conditions were better and allowed for such a vote, but then stated “I never voted to raise taxes.”
With regard to the question regarding the city’s responded to the pandemic and winter storm, Garcia commended the city staff on their response and communication during the winter storm, as well as all of the work and overtime they put in “to make sure our city was run as smoothly as possible.”
“One of the biggest issues that a city can face, though, in an economic downfall or unexpected crisis or event is financially, economically,” Garcia said. “Some things we can plan for, and that’s why I think it is very important that we keep our community involved. And I think what would benefit us is a continuing review of the city’s emergency plan as well as putting a committee together, which probably has been established, and getting the community’s direct input on what this plan is and how it can be amended and constantly reviewed for any updates that we may be needing.”
Closing statements
“In this election, you are not only going to be deciding the fate of Kerrville and the path and policies that we make for the next two years of whoever’s term you elect, but for decades and generations to come,” Garcia said.
He said regarding his generations and generations to come, he believes that he is the person to facilitate putting a plan in place.
“In this election, you are also looking at values. You have to know what your candidate’s principles and values are,” Garcia said. “This is a nonpartisan election, which means I or Mrs. Summerlin, or whoever should be elected will not hold office as a Republican, Democrat or Independent, but we will hold office under the principles that we hold. It’s important that you know this because the values that we hold determine the decisions that we make while we represent you.”
Garcia is a fourth-generation Kerrville resident. He said he has served the City of Kerrville for the past five years, including two years while a high school student on the Mayors Youth Advisory Council. He also served on a subcommittee for the Kerrville 2050 plan. He volunteers for youth and sports organizations, food pantries and charitable organizations, such as Habitat for Humanity, the Kerrville VA Hospital, Playhouse 2000 Theater, Salvation Army and UGRA.
Summerlin
In her closing statement, Summerlin said she believes the City of Kerrville is working well in all aspects and thriving even during a pandemic, and said she want’s to help the forward progress continue.
“This is no experiment with me,” Summerlin said. “I know I love this work and I know I can do it effectively. I whole-heartedly support our current council and direction our city is taking right now. And, Gary Cochrane, the incumbent, has endorse me for Place 1. This election is about service, experience and love of community, regardless of labels, accusations and mud-slinging.”
Summerlin holds a bachelors degree from Abilene Christian College and a masters degree in Public Administration from the University of Tennessee at Chatanooga. She and her husband, Tim, retired president of Schreiner Unversity, have lived in Kerrville since 1999. Summerlin has served on city councils in cities she previously lived, including being elected as mayor to Port Arthur, Texas, twice. She was elected the Headwaters Ground Conservation District and was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Kerrville City Council from 2016 to 2018.
Early voting begins Monday in the Municipal Election, with election day being May 1.
