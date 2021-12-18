Homebound seniors’ pets benefit from event

In celebration of the 2021 “Subaru Share the Love Event,” Kerrville’s Dietert Center staff and some friends “stuffed” a Subaru on Dec. 7 with pet food donations for homebound seniors who need dog and cat food for their animals.
Among the many Dietert Center programs to support Kerr County seniors, Meals on Wheels provides about 300 hot meals each weekday to homebound seniors who are unable to prepare a meal for themselves. This program depends on significant volunteer support from this community as they provide nutrition and human connection to the seniors daily.
According to Brenda Thompson and the staff at the Dietert Center, one in four seniors lives alone and, for many of them, their pet is their closest companion and primary source of comfort.
“Many struggle to access the food or services needed to maintain their pet’s health,” Thompson said, “and sometimes will even sacrifice their own nutrition by sharing their delivered meals to ensure their pets are fed.”
Last week, the senior center was site of an annual pet food drive to respond to the lack of resources available to area homebound seniors to feed their pets.
“We share these contributions with homebound seniors in need of food for their pets when our volunteer drivers deliver Meals on Wheels and check on our clients each day,” Thompson said. “Specifically we asked for dry or canned dog food and cat food, kitty litter, or even donations towards Meals on Wheels.”
The onsite collection was held over five hours that day, with a “borrowed” Subaru parked at the senior center, tailgate open, waiting to the filled to overflowing with pet food and supplies.
Donations also can be dropped off in the Dietert Center lobby between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. until Jan. 3, Thompson said.
The Dietert Center actually preceded this “drive-through” event with a specially designed large carton, cut out to resemble open windows of a car, and decorated with shapes of a cat and dog riding in that “car.” That box was filled more than once while sitting in the lobby; and all those donations were added to the ones brought the day of the “drive-through.”
Among the local donors the day of the pet food drive at Dietert Center were a small group of realtors from The Penak Group Realty, whose offices are in the Wells Fargo Building at Five Points Kerrville. Their employees’ group had an in-office collection, and then brought their large donation to the Dietert Center (in another Subaru) to be added to the total collected that day.
Participating from that office were Dorys Prentice, Pat Strong, Andrea O’Neal and Beth Johnson.
They said their bosses were very supportive of Meals on Wheels specifically and this pet food drive; and wanted to participate as a group.
Also helping spread the word about the drive-through pet food project, Justin McClure and Gabbie Laurentz from JAM Broadcasting were on site at the drive-through at the Dietert Center to tell listeners what was going on and how they could participate.
The day of the “drive-through,” Olivia Willis from North Park Subaru Dominion (on Interstate 10 in Boerne) came to Kerrville to participate in the pet food drive.
She said that for the last 13 years, Subaru and its retailers have helped the Meals on Wheels network deliver 2.5 million meals to seniors across the country. And the auto company and its retailers have a challenge under way now.
When a person purchases or leases a new Subaru during the “Subaru Share the Love Event” through Jan. 3, 2022, Subaru of America will donate $250 to that person’s selected charity, “And they hope you’ll choose Meals on Wheels.”
Those wanting more information can visit the website, www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove.
