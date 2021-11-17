Kerr South road project begins, travel delays expected

Kerr County Engineer Charlie Hastings, P.E., CFM. has announced the beginning of the planned Kerrville South road construction projects, urging citizens to be aware of the changes in travel routes.
Ranchero Road Reconstruction Project Ph I
(from SH 16 southwest to Fawn Valley Road)
Wednesday Nov. 17 – Road reconstruction will begin on the western end of the project from Fawn Valley to Oak Lane, weather permitting.
Saturday Nov. 20 – Road reconstruction from Oak Lane to SH 16 (including in front of Nimitz Elementary) is anticipated to begin and continue through Wednesday Nov. 24 (to take advantage of school holidays during that time), weather permitting.
No work is anticipated to be performed during the Thanksgiving holidays and weekend (barring any emergencies).
Monday, Nov. 22 -- Remaining work, including pavement markings, will resume and continue until the project is complete.
Expect delays, lane closures, and detours, including one-way-westbound-only traffic for Ranchero Road from SH 16 to Oak lane when work is being performed in that area (i.e. use detours at Oak Lane/Southway Drive/Waggoman Road/G Street/SH 16, or Valley View Drive/Rim Rock Road/Lehmann Drive/SH 16 to obtain signalized intersections at SH 16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.