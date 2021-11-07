RWKC fundraiser spotlights gun rights, rules

The Oct. 26 “Pistols and Pearls RWKC Fundraiser” was organized by Kellie Early of the Republican Women of Kerr County, and featured guest speakers from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and the National Rifle Association Women’s Leadership Forum, plus a barbecue buffet provided by Buzzie’s BBQ, and participation by Tivy High School’s ROTC color guard.
Raffle tickets also were sold for more than a dozen door prizes.
Guest speakers were Tara Mica, Texas State Director for legislative activities for the NRA; and Lt. Scott Gaige, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
The event was held at the Hill Country Youth Event Center; and the public as well as RWKC members were invited to attend.
When the program started after the BBQ dinner, attendees were provided with a printed list headed with the following – “The Texas Legislature passed a dozen pro-second amendment bills during the 2021 session. These measures all take effect on Sept. 1.”
The list by House or Senate bill number included nine House bills, two Senate bills, and one a combination of one each on the same subject.
Mica told the audience that her guess was the Texas Legislature passed more gun-related legislation in the most recent sessions than any other state.
And she added her personal satisfaction at the news the NRA decided to return on Memorial Day weekend of 2022 to hold its national NRA conference in Houston. This follows the NRA’s original scheduling to hold its conference there the year before and then cancelling it under COVID concerns. She said about one-third of the scheduled vendors for the exhibit hall started pulling out, affecting employees who were expected to go to Houston that year to man booths or exhibits.
HB 1927
Attendees also got a separate fact sheet about “constitutional carry of handguns,” HB 1927, courtesy of State Rep. Matt Schaefer.
Mica’s list begins with this information about the same bill. “House Bill 1927 allows law-abiding adults 21 or older to carry a handgun concealed or unconcealed for protection without obtaining a state-issued “license to carry” (LTC).”
Residents and non-residents may continue to obtain LTC’s for reciprocity (agreements between states that an LTC from Texas is accepted in other states); and to be exempted from national background checks when purchasing a gun.
The information sheet said restricted locations that apply to LTC holders applies to unlicensed handgun carriers. Also, criminals who are prohibited from possession firearms would still be barred from carrying guns; and this legislation would not prevent enforcement of any laws broken by criminals who mis-use firearms.
HB 957 exempts firearm suppressors manufactured in and remaining in Texas from federal regulations and from the “prohibited weapons” section of the Penal Code. Mica said this one will be litigated.
The other House Bills she listed for discussion include HB 1387; 1407; 1500; 2622; 2675; and 4346.
Mica said the HB 1500 establishes firearms businesses of various sorts as “essential businesses” that cannot be prohibited by state or local officials from operating during a declared disaster or emergency.
Mica said this one grew out of problems that occurred in the worst of the COVID pandemic.
The Senate Bills Mica listed include SB 19 and 20. And she listed SB 550 and HB 2112 that all eliminate the requirement that a holster for an openly carried handgun by an LTC-holder be a belt or shoulder holster. She said this allows LTC’s who “open carry” to choose the type of holster that best suits their “self-defense needs.”
SB 19 prohibits businesses that discriminate against the firearm and ammunition industries from contracting with state and local governmental entities in Texas, if a contract is for $100,000 or more.
Mica said one with practical impact is SB 20 that protects the ability of hotel guests to store lawfully-purchased firearms and ammunition in their hotel rooms, and to transport them directly en route between their vehicles and their rooms.
Mica said she foresees some future differences in signs posted about firearms now, between people having a license to carry, or leaning on permitless carry.
But she said these new rules do not apply to felons or those convicted of assault (or worse), or to people under certain protective orders. And the average person wouldn’t know if the person they are looking at is under a protective order.
She also outlined some time savings, saying transfer of a firearm takes about 10 minutes if the persons have a license to carry; and takes a lot longer if either or both have no license.
Texas has reciprocity with 32 of U.S. States; but carrying a gun is not allowed on college campuses.
“There are 1.7 million ‘Licensed to carry holders’ in Texas,” she said. “And Kerrville and the surrounding area probably have one of the highest concentrations of gun permit holders in this state.”
She considers the LTC training valuable; and said by comparison there is a 16-minute online training piece for “permit-less carry.”
She said strong women are the backbone and the future of the NRA and Texas State Rifle Association; and statistics say about one-half of all guns purchased recently were bought by women.
“We are breaking stereotypes,” she said.
Gun Safety program
Lt. Scott Gaige from the KCSO presented a portion of the program on “Gun Safety.”
Those rules began with “treat every gun as if it is loaded,” and continues through other basic safety rules.
Keep your finger off the trigger.
Know your target and beyond.
Know if your gun is safe to operate.
Know how to use it.
Have the correct ammunition.
Follow proper safety rules.
Use hearing and eye protection.
Do both training and practice.
Use a secure holster.
Learn situational awareness and mental awareness.
Gaige took audience questions about “castle law,” how a person can or should carry a gun in a car; and how to communicate with a law enforcement officer if stopped while carrying a gun.
Gaige said law enforcement officers are not yet used to seeing a gun in plain view in a vehicle.
