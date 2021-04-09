HCMG to host ‘Blooms and Barrels’ April 10

The Hill Country Master Gardeners will host their annual ‘Blooms and Barrels” plant and rain barrel sale Saturday, April 10, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas Highway 27 in Kerrville. The sale begins at 9 a.m and ends at 2 p.m. Admission is free.
“This is the 13th year that we’ve offered this sale of native and adapted plants to the public,” said Janell Dahms, event chair. “We had to cancel our sale last year, due to COVID, but are excited to be able to welcome everyone once again. Seasoned shoppers know to come early for the best selection, especially to snap up our beautiful geraniums. Bring your own wagon and be prepared for a fun and educational shopping experience.”
Masks will be required for all in attendance. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed at all times.
Area Master Gardeners have been carefully tending more than 1,200 plants for the past several months in their greenhouses to ensure optimal health for the sale specimens. Fortunately, a majority of the plants survived the arctic freeze in February. Included will be native, adapted, ornamental, herb and vegetable plants. Planting and care instructions will be available for each species. A list of plants offered can be found on the Hill Country Master Gardeners’ website: hillcountrymastergardeners.org.
In addition to the plants, 55-gallon rain barrels will be available for sale. Made of food grade plastic, each rain barrel sells for $50 and is ready to install under a downspout or rain chain. A rebate of 50 percent of the purchase price of rain barrels, up to a maximum of $100, is available to Kerr County residents from the Upper Guadalupe River Authority.
Experienced Master Gardeners will be on-hand to answer gardening questions and provide information about rainwater harvesting, garden preparation, butterfly and hummingbird host and nectar plants, ornamental grasses, shade plants and vegetable gardening.
Only cash or checks will be accepted for purchases. An ATM is available on-site. All sales on April 10 are tax-exempt. Proceeds from the sale support the activities of the HCMG and horticultural scholarships.
The Hill Country Master Gardeners help the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service meet the horticultural needs of the community. The type of service provided by the HCMG varies according to community needs and seasons of the year. For more information, call 257-6568.
