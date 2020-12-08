Jenschke's market to close after 28 years

Jenschke’s Fresh Produce Market will close on December 12th after serving Kerrville residents for 28 years.
Billy and Barbara Jenschke have owned and operated Jenschke Farms near Luckenbach for most of their married life where they have grown every sort of fresh vegetables in addition to hay and a variety of grains. For years they sold their squash, potatoes, tomatoes, okra, onions, cucumbers, and cantaloupes to the wholesale market in San Antonio.
So, in 1992 when Billy’s cousin, Jeremy Itz suggested they sell their bounty in Kerrville, they jumped at the chance. Itz owned the empty lot on Lemos Street where he decided to build a building to house his electrical equipment in the back and the produce in the front. Soon the produce was selling so well Billy and Barbara took over the entire building, and as they say, the rest is history.
During the next 28 years they built a strong clientele of regular Kerrville customers. Word got around and soon, out-of-towners were stopping by the store for a chat and to purchase farm-fresh peas, green beans, and homemade jams and jellies. The atmosphere at Jenschke’s has always been friendly, no rush, and informative. Customers leisurely look over the different types of squash or tomatoes, often asking for Barbara’s recipe advice or reminiscing over ‘they way grandmas made this.’ That’s the great thing about a small town, fresh produce market, you get to know where a product is grown and how to best serve it.
For many customers famous peak-season Fredericksburg peaches tops the shopping list, but Jenschke’s also sells a variety of home-grown tomatoes including; Roma, Celebrity, heirloom, and red and yellow cherry tomatoes. During the peak summer season, one might find Patty Pan squash, a long, green squash of the zucchini family called a Tromboncino, and bins overflowing with yellow, white, or red onions, sweet watermelon, pickling cucumbers, and a cooler filled with home-grown eggs, fresh dill on the stalk, and strawberries, blueberries, and other fruits from the San Antonio Fresh Market.
Billy says farming is in his blood. He did a few other things, but he always came back to farming. Their ‘homeplace’ is 100 acres near Luckenbach where they farm more than 80 acres. “Farming is hard work,” says Billy, “but it was how I was raised.” They start planting around April 1st after the last freeze and they have 65 acres under plastic for weed control with a drip irrigation under the plastic. During the growing season days begin early with loading up the truck for the trip to Kerrville. Three days a week they head to the San Antonio market to buy anything they don’t grow; oranges, strawberries, or apples. Then they head to Kerrville for the 6-day a week, 10:00-5:00 workday. This is the schedule from the first of April to mid-December. Until this year.
In August they learned that the property had been sold to HEB on Main Street for the HEB expansion. All the businesses along Lemos Street were sold to be part of the new parking lot and gas station for the grocery complex. Of course, the Jenschke’s were heartbroken to learn that the business they had built and grown for 28 years would no longer serve the people of Kerrville, but they are stoic.
“Kerrville people have been so good to us over the years,” Billy said with a big smile on his face. “You couldn’t ask for better people. They have supported us and many have become our good friends,” he added.
It is hard to know if Kerrville customers will miss the Jenschke’s market more than Billy and Barbara will miss Kerrville. Both have developed a strong bond over the years. Billy and Barbara’s children spent their summers at the market and their daughter, Tammy and her husband, James have helped operate the market for the past few years. Tammy says, “It runs in our blood.” So, what is next?
The Jenschke’s are planning an online market where they can sell homemade pickles and jams made from their local produce. “We’ll keep in touch with our customers on the internet, “Billy promises. They are even looking into marketing produce online. In the meantime, Jenschke’s farm will continue with its wholesale marketing. “We wont quit farming,” Billy assures. “We will plant and grow and harvest. We may sell most of our produce at the San Antonio wholesale market as we have done in the past for next season.”
Whatever the future holds, Kerrville residents will miss the best of summer’s farm-fresh harvest and the pleasant shopping experience of Jenschke’s Market.
