Hall of Fame inductees honored

The Tivy Athletic Booster Club hosted a formal induction ceremony Friday night, welcoming two exceptional former Antlers and one Lady Antler to the Tivy Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
The event marked the 17th year and added the 50th through 52nd inductees since inception.
Tamara Poppe
The first to be inducted Friday evening was Tamara Poppe.
Poppe graduated in 2000 and was a four-year letterman in volleyball, basketball and softball.
She earned numerous awards in all sports, but was a standout softball player, who held a batting average of .509 and went on to earn Big 12 accolades as a softball player for the University of Texas.
Poppe was introduced as the 50th member of the Tivy Athletic Hall of Fame.
“Tamara Poppe was All-State in volleyball, basketball and softball her senior year,” TABC Hall of Fame Committee Chair Guy Overby said as he listed her numerous accomplishments and awards. “She played for the University of Texas and lettered all four years and received multiple Big 12 accolades.”
Surrounded by a crowd of family and friends on the field, Poppe took to the podium to accept the award.
“Wow. What an honor,” Poppe said. “First I want to thank my parents, without Hans and Diane, Tamara wouldn’t be here, without a doubt. I appreciate the sacrifices and other things you gave to me.”
She also thanked her family, whom she said were kept from vacations often due to her athletic schedule.
“I really want to thank the community. Looking back 20 years, Kerrville was a cool place to be and still is,” Poppe said. “There is nothing here you can replicate somewhere else. You’re not going to find it in other middle school systems or high school systems and I was just grateful to be a part of it.”
Looking at co-inductees Joe Lara (Class of 1971) and Johnny Manziel (Class of 2010) Poppe said “We had amazing athletes before us and amazing athletes after us.”
She praised her coaches and named former Coach Julius Scott and current Head Basketball Coach Christy Dill.
“I hope for all the kids out there that want to do something big, twirling or you want to be a scientist, go practice it every day and there’s no doubt you will probably be the best at it,” Poppe said.
Earlier in the day, at a private luncheon hosted by the Tivy Athletic Booster Club, Poppe said she was never aware of her amazing softball stats.
“I didn’t know my stats. Back in 1999, guys, there wasn’t iPads and MaxPrep Sports or any of those things,” Poppe said. “John Pruitt was the coolest pencil sharpener I’d ever seen. So, it’s been really humbling to see all of the grand total numbers. I just knew in softball, you had three chances to get a hit and if you got one, you batted .300 and that was it. So, .300 was the goal. I’m seeing these numbers for the first time and it is truly neat to see.”
Joe Lara
The second of the year and 51st collective inductee to be honored was Joe Lara, a 1971 Tivy graduate and recognized standout in both football and baseball.
In his senior year, Lara was named to the First Team All-State Defensive Team and received numerous awards within the district. As a baseball player, Lara pitched two no-hitters, was a three-year letterman and was voted MVP in 1971.
Lara went on to play at Bee County College and Pan American University, where he was a two-year starter and was inducted into the PAC Hall of Fame in 2018. Lara played professional baseball in Mexico and had an opportunity to play for the Cincinnati Reds.
Lara went on to become a coach and teacher, a job he held for 29 years in Laredo.
With the assistance of his two sons, Lara made his way to the podium and kept his acceptance speech short and sweet.
“I thank all of you. It is a very brilliant moment,” Lara said. “What can I say. It’s all been said and God Bless the U.S.A.”
However, at the HOF luncheon, Lara was a little more talkative.
“I thank all of you and I thank my relatives for being here. It’s been a trip, but a nice trip,” Lara said. “Life is short. Sometimes it’s longer for some and sometimes a little shorter for others. I thank you very much and God bless each and everyone of you.”
Johnny Manziel
Johnny Manziel was the third 2022 inductee to be announced.
Manziel graduated from Tivy High School in 2010, was a record-setting quarterback in high school and during his time at Texas A&M University, eventually being awarded the Heisman Trophy in 2012, being the first college freshman to ever receive the award.
Manziel was also a member of the Antler Baseball team, earning All-District accolades from 2008-2010, but it was football that Manziel received the most attention, ultimately playing in the National Football League for two years for the Cleveland Indians, after being selected in the first round draft as the 22nd pick overall in 2014.
During his time at Tivy, Manziel amassed 12,253 offensive yards and was responsible for 160 touchdowns. At Texas A&M, Manziel recorded 9,989 yards and 93 touchdowns.
Overby highlighted Manziel’s lengthy list of awards, including being named the 2012 AP Player of the Year, Sporting News Player of the year, Consensus All-American, SEC Offensive Player of the Year and recipient of the Davey O’Brien Award and the Manning Award before inviting Manziel to the podium.
“And recently, last week, was inducted into the Texas A&M Hall of Fame,” Overby said. “Let’s give a warm welcome to the newest member of the Tivy Hall of Fame.”
Manziel greeted the crowd first and then shared his thoughts on returning to Antler Stadium.
“It’s been an emotional couple of hours being back here,” Manziel said. “I am so thankful to be from this place and have the opportunity to play for this football program and to truly know what it means to say the words ‘Tivy Fight Never Dies’.”
He called it a privilege to have played football at Tivy and see the stands packed with fans and be guided by a coaching staff he still respects.
“I was able to take what I’ve learned here from these coaches with me here today and from this community and what it meant to be a football player here and take that and do extraordinary things that were beyond my wildest dreams,” Manziel said. “I got to stand on stage and accept a trophy (Heisman) that means the world to me and after that I got to bring that trophy back to my hometown and celebrate with this community and with my teammates from my time here.”
He noted that he got the chance to play in the NFL for a couple of years.
“Even though it wasn’t as long as maybe I would have liked, I got to live a dream,” Manziel said.
He then thanked his parents for giving him the opportunity to live in Kerrville.
“I was a mad 13-year-old kid coming to Kerrville, not knowing anybody, with no idea what the future had in store for me,” Manziel said. “And, 10 years later, I’m able to sit here with two amazing inductees and be inducted into the Tivy Hall of Fame.This town is special. This football program is special.”
Tivy Moments
The TABC also recognized two “Tivy Moments” during the ceremony, including the 2008 Tivy vs. Schertz Clemens game in which Manziel led the Antlers from a 30-17 deficit with only 1:23 remaining in the game to go on to win the game 31-30 and claim the district championship.
“We call this ‘The Comeback’,” Overby said. “Johnny scored two touchdowns in 1:23 minutes, using seven different receivers, including the game-winning touchdown pass to Colton Palmer.”
The second “Tivy Moment,” Overby explained, recognized the efforts, dedication and leadership of 1974 Tivy Tennis Coach Henry Parish, who was the original sponsor of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“Many of you remember Henry. He was a great man and a great coach,” Overby said. “And he always encouraged the athletes at Tivy to not only give their best in preparation for your competition, but he also taught us about our relationship with Jesus Christ.”
2023 nominations
The TABC Athletic Hall of Fame Committee begins accepting nominations in the spring and will announce when the nomination period opens.
