The Texas Economic Development Council has announced the recipients of the 2022 Workforce Excellence Awards, which includes the local Kerr Economic Development Corporation, led by Gil Salinas, executive director.
Six recipients have been awarded in their respective population categories. A total of 17 nominees overall were recognized for their workforce projects.
The Workforce Excellence Award program recognizes exceptional contributions by a Texas community or region that has implemented successful workforce initiatives. Members of the TEDC’s Workforce Development Committee reviewed and scored the applications from the nominees based on five criteria: innovativeness, transferability, community commitment and leverage, measured objectives, and secondary benefits.
The 2022 Workforce Excellence Award recipients are:
• Population (Less than 15,000): Marble Falls Economic Development Corporation;
• Population (15,001 to 40,000): Kerr Economic Development Corporation;
• Population (40,001 to 100,000): Pflugerville Community Development Corporation;
• Population (100,001 to 250,000): Amarillo Economic Development Corporation;
• Population (250,001 and Above): Lubbock Economic Development Alliance and South Plains College, and;
• Regional: Workforce Solutions Borderplex.
Communities nominated included:
• Population Less than 15,000 – Kilgore, Marble Falls, Sweetwater and Tomball;
• Population 15,001 to 40,000 – Kerr EDC and Seguin;
• Population 40,001 to 100,000 – Pflugerville and Wylie;
• Population 100,001 to 250,000 – Abilene, Amarillo, Brownsville and Mesquite;
• Population 250,001 and Above: Port Arthur, Laredo and Lubbock; Regional – Workforce Solutions Borderplex and Workforce Solutions Cameron.
“Our TEDC’s Workforce Excellence Award is one of the ways in which our organization honors the outstanding work done by our communities and regions, their leaders, and their economic development professionals in the area of workforce development,” said Carlton Schwab, president and CEO of the TEDC.
The TEDC was organized in 1961, and provides information, education and legislative services to its members to foster the expansion of existing businesses, the location of new firms and the development of strategies that promote a positive business climate in Texas. With more than 900 members, the TEDC is the largest state economic development association in the nation.
