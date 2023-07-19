Heroes Gather

John Stone, of Ingram, is the most recent United States military veteran to be lauded for his service by way of Honor Flight Network, which transported Stone and 19 other veterans to Washington, D.C. back in May.
Stone, age 85, served in the U.S. Army for three years – 1950-53 – during the Korean War, and is one of several veterans who meet monthly on Tuesdays for breakfast at Kerrville’s Cracker Barrel.
At the July 11 gathering Stone was one of four Honor Flight Network recipients who shared their stories of being part of the non-profit program that, according to organization’s website, was created in 2005 with a simple, yet powerful, mission – honoring the nation’s veterans by bringing them to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built to commemorate their service and sacrifice.
While initially focused on America’s World War II veterans, HFN has expanded its mission to include those who served during the Korean War, Vietnam, and veterans of any service era who are critically ill, also according to the website.
Participation in an HFN trips allows veterans the opportunity to share memories with other comrades, remember the fallen, and share stories and experiences with other veterans. Honored veterans always travel free of charge, thanks to generous donations to the organization. In 2022, HFN transported 21,800 veterans, and has assisted 273,543 since its inception.
HFN Guardians also play a significant role on every flight, ensuring that every veteran has a safe and memorable experience. Duties include, but are not limited to, physically assisting the veterans at the airport, during the flight and at the memorials. Guardians must be between 18 and 70 years of age.
Stone was one of three Korean veterans on his trip. The other 11 were veterans of the Vietnam War.
”I was recommended by Vernon Olls who landed in Normandy during World War II,” said Stone.
“When I got the phone call my initial reaction was ‘Little old me?’ but I was very honored. I was lucky to not have been wounded in Korea, but there were some on the flight who were Purple Heart recipients,” Stone said.
“The trip itself was overwhelming when you saw the support and enthusiasm of the crowds. It was quite thrilling and very touching to see the patriotism virtually everywhere we went during our three days. There were school children and adults as well with signs and banners indicating support,” Stone said.
”All the attention in the world was focused on the veterans,” said Lisa Winters, Stone’s daughter.
Among the memorials Stone viewed were testaments to his time in Korea as well as those dedicated to World War II, Air Force, Navy, Vietnam, Women in the Military, and President Franklin Roosevelt, with the highlight for Stone being the Changing of the Guards at Arlington National Cemetery.
“We flew with Honor Flight of San Antonio, and spent three days in Washington, D.C. The leadership of Court Van Sickler put the flight together,” Stone said in reference to Sickler, who is executive director for HFN San Antonio.
“There was some paperwork to fill out. Southwest Airlines flew us, and that airline was one of first sponsors of the group. James Avery Craftsman here in Kerrville is a local sponsor,” said Stone.
Stone volunteered for the army at age 16, and was initially stationed in Germany before being deployed to Korea.
“I was in Korea all three years of the war. The Korean War was not very popular, and Vietnam even less so. Vietnam veterans were not appreciated much at all, but that does seem to be changing,” said Stone.
The Korean War claimed 36,516 American lives, and based on government estimates there are 1.1 million Korean War veterans still living.
After Korea, Stone took advantage of the GI Bill.
”Serving in the army allowed me to earn a college education under the GI Bill at North Carolina State,” Stone said.
L.A. “Red” Weathers, age 97 of Bandera, also attended the latest breakfast sit-down.
Weathers volunteered for the U.S. Navy at age 18, served in the South Pacific Theater until the end of WW II, then embarked on a 35-year career with the State (Texas) Highway Department.
Weathers’ HFN experience happened in the early 2000s.
“I was real happy when Russell Minor called me. The patriotic support was very touching to see,” said Weathers.
Weathers got emotional when trying to convey his impression of the monuments dedicated to America’s veterans, but did remember, in particular, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
“The Tomb of the Unknown is so impressive to see how well attended it is, and the young men guarding it show such precision,” Weathers said.
Minor, whom Weathers referred to, is Russell Minor, a local pharmacist at Kerrville’s Medicine Stop and area liaison for HFN San Antonio.
Minor said his inspiration to become involved with HFN missions came about after meeting, and becoming friends with Ty Johnson who was a survivor of the Iwo Jima campaign during World War II.
“Ty and I were friends for 19 years until he passed away in 2009. I met him at a survivors’ reunion at the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg. I asked him when he was thanked for his service, and he said, ‘I don’t recall.’ Those three words, ‘I don’t recall,’ changed my life and I became involved with the flights which are such an emotional experience when you see how the veterans are honored,” said Minor.
Various databases estimate there are currently fewer than 390,000 surviving WWII veterans from among 16 million who served.
“It is nice to get these guys together, and we have been meeting for breakfast at Cracker Barrel since 2010,” Minor said.
Ross Cowan, age 82, lives in Kerrville, after moving here from Canyon Lake, and is a veteran of both the U.S. Navy and Marines.
Cowan served for six years starting in 1962 which places him in the Vietnam veteran category.
”I was actually discharged in 1964, and spent four years of reserve training on a submarine,” said Cowan, who then spent 20 years of civilian life employed in the airline industry by Pan Am and National.
“My Honor Flight experience was in September 2019. I learned about the program during a conversation with a 92-year old veteran in New Braunfels. The opportunity came up, and going to 14 war memorials in one and a half days made a real impression on me,” said Cowan.
“We were escorted by a D.C. motorcycle cop, and it was very much an emotional time, especially at the Vietnam Wall where I looked for names of some of the guys I served with,” Cowan said.
There are an estimated six million living veterans from the Vietnam era out of eight million who engaged in that war.
Bob Masters, age 97, of San Antonio, and living in Texas for 50 years after relocating from California, was in the Navy for three years in Europe during WWII.
“After the war ended in Europe, we were to be deployed to Japan, but the bomb was dropped and we did not have to go. While in Washington D.C. I was most impressed at the Audie Murphy gravesite,” said Masters.
Murphy, from Texas, was one of WWII’s most decorated soldiers counting the Medal of Honor and three Purple Hearts among his medals.
Jeff Wells from San Antonio was also at Tuesday’s breakfast.
Wells is an Army veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and works with “Wish For Our Heroes,” which is based out of San Antonio.
Wish For Our Heroes is another organization that takes older veterans to areas outside the monuments of D.C.
“Our organization just returned from Normandy, but we help Russell (Minor) organize flights, and to be able to talk to these guys is an honor,” said Wells.
More than 120 hubs across the country in 44 states form HFNF, with Texas-anchored hubs flying out of San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Lubbock and Midland.
More information about San Antonio’s hub can be found at Facebook.com/HonorFlightSAdv or at info@honorflightsanantonio.org. Honor Flight Network operates on donations. Donations come from private individuals up to corporate sponsorships. There is no government funding. Honor Flight Network and the individual hubs are all 501(c)3 entities. Each hub is responsible for their own fundraising in their respective cities and states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.