Heroes Gather

john stone (seated between two U.S. Marine guards, at top) photographs the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery during his Honor Flight experience. At bottom left, Stone arrives to much fanfare and a warm welcome in Washington, D.C. At bottom right, Honor Flight Network veterans stand for the Pledge of Allegiance before their weekly breakfast at Cracker Barrel in Kerrville, where they, along with several other area veterans, enjoy friendship and sharing experiences. John Stone, shown far right, was the latest veteran to make an HFN trip to Washington, D.C. He is a Korean War veteran.