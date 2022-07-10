Simpson qualifies for Junior PGA Championship

Fresh off her second consecutive UIL State Girls Golf Tournament in May, Tivy’s Raleygh Simpson continues to work on her game as summer progresses.
Simpson’s dedication to her sport has been rewarded with a qualifiers’ spot at the 46th Annual Girls Junior PGA Championship to be held August 2-5 in Palos Park, Ill. at Cog Hill Golf and Country Club.
According to the association’s website, the Junior PGA Championship has a history of showcasing tomorrow’s stars, and is where the best in the world get their start.
“It’s (Cog Hill) an amazing course. Our rounds will be on courses two and four. There will be college coaches from everywhere,” Simpson said.
“I qualified for Junior PGA in New Mexico, and learned about it from friends,” said Simpson. At that first event in New Mexico Simpson was even par with two rounds of 72.
More recently Simpson played in another event in Idaho backed by the Junior USGA.
“I tied for second and was in a playoff which I lost. It was a one-day event and there was a lot more pressure,” said Simpson.
Simpson placed 17th at this year’s Class 5A UIL tournament after finishing 33rd as a freshman and, in addition to playing courses in New Mexico and Idaho, has more competitions planned before tackling the Junior PGA event.
After a four-day tourney in Auburn, Ala., Simpson returned to Texas where she helped comprise the field in Houston at the Texas Women’s Amateur Tournament.
In addition to competitive play, Simpson will attend golf camps at the University of Arkansas and Texas A&M.
“I’ve been going to the A&M camp for a while. It will be my first time at Arkansas. I’ve always learned something new at camp, and it’s definitely good because it helps my game,” said Simpson.
