'Uvalde Strong Fund' created, extra patrol on KISD campuses

As the world reacts to Tuesday’s tragic mass shooting incident at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, local officials and organizations have also stepped up with proactive measures to provide assistance and offer condolences.
Austin Dickson, executive director at the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, announced the formation of the “Uvalde Strong Fund,” which was created to support victims, their families and others affected by the mass shooting incident.
“The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country serves 10 counties, including Uvalde,” Dickson said.
To donate to the fund, visit www.communityfoundation.net/uvaldestrong.
Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust announced this Wednesday morning and extra patrol would be present on all KISD campuses for the remainder of the week and school year.
“Our hearts are saddened by the tragedy in Uvalde yesterday. As a precautionary measure, we have asked the Kerrville Police Department to increase patrols around our campuses for the rest of the week,” Foust said in a social media post. “We wanted to share this with you so as not to cause concern when you see this increased police presence around the district. These increased police patrols are in addition to safety protocols that we already have in place at our campuses. Our hearts and prayers are with the Uvalde community in this time of unfathomable tragedy.”
Local first responders, including the Kerrville Fire Department, Kerrville Police Department and Kerr County Sheriff’s Office have all taken to their social media pages to offer support, prayers and express their sorrow for all affected by the mass shooting.
