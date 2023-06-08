Cowboy Camp Meeting underway

The 84th annual Hill Country Cowboy Camp Meeting was kicked off on Sunday afternoon by local band Exit 505 in a Christian Music Festival with a blend of gospel and bluegrass music.
The yearly evangelical-based ecumenical event began in 1939 by Dr. P.B. Hill, and has continued each summer on a ranch about seven miles north of Ingram on Hwy. 27 toward Mountain Home.
“We need to remember that the empty saddle near the stage represents those who have passed away since last year’s meeting,” said Tom McComack, director of the camp meeting.
McComack praised the Pathways 3H Youth Ranch boys for volunteering to come to the ranch to help clean and prepare the venue for this week’s event.
More than 100 people attended the Sunday afternoon kick-off in the historical open pavilion at the ranch. The music was followed by a “power hour” and then Frank Pullen and members of Western Hills Baptist church closed out the evening.
Each evening for a whole week, events draw crowds from the Hill Country and around Texas.
Most nights also include a Bible study segment, music, and inspirational speakers, plus a meal to share with those in attendance. The Bible study groups are designed specifically for groups of women and men.
The rest of this week visitors can enjoy a BBQ and covered dish dinner (guests should bring a covered dish) beginning at 5:45 p.m., followed by a Bible study at 6:45 p.m.
Tonight (Wednesday) Presbyterian minister Ray Tear will lead the devotional hour beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday evening after the meal and Bible study, Shon Wagner, Sunrise Baptist Church and Praise Band will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday following the meal and Bible study, Cross Kingdom Fellowship and Ike Garcia will offer the daily devotional.
Saturday’s schedule will end with Mike Weaver, Wildride Ministries and Praise Team and the annual cowboy camp will close on Sunday, June 11, with a memorial service at 10:30 a.m., with the annual membership meeting immediately afterward.
The closing “worship hour” will be led by Dr. Robert Carpenter at 11 a.m. and at noon the BBQ and covered dish luncheon will bring the week’s events to a close.
