Life-saving effort

Peterson Health’s commitment to providing world-class care by utilizing state-of-the-art medical equipment, and recruiting the nation’s top physicians, paid dividends to an Ingram resident who benefitted from both, likely saving his life.
Ingram resident Paul York, 65, arrived at Peterson Regional Medical Center Emergency Room with an ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) on Oct. 29 due to blockage in his right coronary artery.
“I had just gotten out of bed,” York said. “I had horrible pain all across my chest. I waited a short time for it to go away, but it didn’t, so I asked my wife to take me to the hospital.”
PRMC Cardiac Cath Lab Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Ramez Nairooz was on the scene within minutes.
“He came to us with a major heart attack. His EKG showed a pattern which is an emergency heart attack,” Nairooz said. “We needed to take him to the cath lab and open up the 100 percent blocked artery within 90 minutes to save that heart muscle from dying.”
Nairooz said time was of the essence in this case, as the lack of blood flow to the heart muscle could result in debilitating or life-threatening damage if not treated within the 90-minute time frame.
“We are all born with three major arteries that feed the heart,” Nairooz said. “Two of the three were completely normal. The third one looked also completely normal, except at the end of it, we could see a big clot and this clot looked, to me, like it came from outside of the heart, because the entire artery was completely normal.”
Nairooz said York had no history of heart disease or any of the traditional risk factors, which led him to immediately explore the origin of the visible blockage.
“We put a wire inside the artery and that wire acts as a guide to our equipment. We go in with catheters and then we try to squish that clot against the wall with balloons to open it up and then put a stent in,” Nairooz said. “But that clot, because it was so big, fresh and from outside the heart, the balloon didn’t do anything to it.”
After the angioplasty effort failed, Nairooz then injected clot-busting medication inside the artery where the clot was located, but the medication also did not help so he chose to utilize newly-purchased equipment on the clot.
“We have this new device, which is called Penumbra, and that device is a big tube that has a suction,” Nairooz said. “I went in with that tube, sucked that clot out and then the artery looked completely normal afterward and that part of the heart was saved.”
Not wanting to make any assumptions, Nairooz then performed an Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) procedure to be able to see inside the formerly clogged artery and confirm the artery had been cleared.
“We wanted to make sure the artery was healthy and it was completely healthy,” Nairooz said. “This confirmed my diagnosis that he probably had this clot from outside of the heart that went down his coronary artery and caused a major heart attack. If he would have delayed coming to the hospital, that part of the heart muscle would have died and he would have lived with the consequences, whether it was his heart becoming weak and living with heart failure or maybe, God forbid, dying.”
Without the ability to utilize the Penumbra suction device, Nairooz said York’s options were limited.
“Here at Peterson, we have some of the most cutting-edge equipment. We do things that are done in the major medical centers,” Nairooz said. “This device is pretty new and you would be surprised to learn that many big cities do not have this device or the expertise in using it. So, this was the perfect example of being at the right place, at the right time, with the right equipment and people who know how to use it.”
Nairooz was proficient in the use of the Penumbra upon his arrival at Peterson Health, having previously been trained.
“This device is one of many tools in our toolbox,” Nairooz said. “We tried the traditional things and nothing worked, so we were able to utilize this device to suction the clot out.”
Nairooz said he was able to visit with York during his follow up visit happy to see his patient was doing well.
“When he came for follow-up, he was back to normal. He had no complaints and was doing well,” Nairooz said. “The great thing about it is now I can put him on a medicine, a blood thinner, to make sure he doesn’t develop any of these clots from outside of the heart. He’s kind of a rare case, because usually when you have a heart attack, it happens because the artery develops a blockage. In his case, the clot came from outside and blocked a healthy artery.”
York said he is extremely grateful and feels blessed to have had Nairooz care for him and extremely impressed at the technology.
“It is my understanding that Peterson recently purchased this equipment. It saved my life and no telling how many lives this equipment and Dr. Nairooz will save because of it,” York said. “We are very lucky to live in such a small community that has a hospital and staff like Peterson. Most small cities do not have this type of technology and expertise.”
Nairooz joined the Peterson Health team earlier this year, coming from Austin, where he worked for three years. Nairooz trained at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.
“We worked with heart transplants and mechanical hearts,” Nairooz said. “We would only get the things that other people can’t fix or are high-risk.”
After visiting Kerrville and speaking with Peterson Heath administration, Nairooz said he was happy to make the move from Austin to Kerrville.
“I fell in love with the Hill Country, so I decided to move here,” Nairooz said.
Nairooz again praised the Peterson Health forward-thinking method of operation, saying that there might have been a day that most cardiac patients had to be transferred to San Antonio, but that is no longer the case.
“I can tell you that this hospital provides everything, other than having a CT surgeon on board,” Nairooz said. “So, the only time we would transfer a patient out is if they needed open heart surgery. Otherwise, we do everything here with regard to cardiac care. We do everything that is being done in major cities, only better. The staff here has a sense of love and care to the community. It’s a personalized care that you won’t find in large medical centers.”
Nairooz said the PRMC Cardiac Cath Lab is staffed 24 hours per day, seven days a week, ready to serve any patient in need.
“Whether it is day or night, we are here at Peterson,” Nairooz said.
While he trained in the United States, Nairooz is originally from Cairo, Egypt.
“I like to tell my patients I am a pharaoh,” Nairooz said.
Nairooz said he is one of many doctors in his family.
“I come from a family that are all doctors,” Nairooz said. “But I am the only interventional cardiologist in the family. I fell in love with this specialty during training, because you can really imact people’s lives, whether it is with preventive measures … trying to prevent disease … or when they (patients) are in an emergency and you work with them and hopefully save someone’s life. There is no better calling.”
