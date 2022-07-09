Celebration continues for Jo Jo

Jo Jo’s “wish” may have been over, but the celebration continued Saturday evening with a special visit from Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney, a ride a fire truck and a surprise welcome home party at Culver’s with 50 of his closest friends and family.
Jose Luis Guevara, IV, known affectionately as Jo Jo, was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of three and has undergone strenuous chemotherapy treatments for years.
Now, as he prepares for first grade at Tom Daniels Elementary, Jo Jo is improving, and while the word “remission” is not being used, his mother, Candis Guevara, said the doctors describe his condition as “no evidence of disease.”
There were so many difficult moments for Candis, Jo Jo and their family while he was sick, but a bright spot occurred when received word two years ago that they had been selected to receive a wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Candis had become friends with Soyla Reyna, mother of Zack Reyna, who also was a “wish” recipient and has been an avid fundraiser for Make-A-Wish since 2013. Zack was diagnosed with an inoperable brain aneurysm in 2007 and was a recipient of “Make-A-Wish” in 2010, when he chose to ride a roller coaster at Disney World.
“Soyla was one of the first moms to reach out to me when Jo Jo was diagnosed,” Candis said.
For two years as they waited for Jo Jo to recover from treatment and COVID-19 to subside, Candis longed for the day she could take her son to Disney World and see his wish fulfilled.
That day finally came in June.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime trip,” Candis Guevara said. “It was truly amazing. It’s a really big blessing.”
What Candis and Jo Jo did not know was that it was Zack who made the trip happen.
For all of his hard work, Zack was given the opportunity to select a local “wish” recipient.
“Of course, he said Jo Jo. We’ve been waiting a couple of years, because of COVID,” Soyla said. “We’ve known their family very, very well and they’ve been very supportive of Zack and all he’s done through Make-A-Wish and the Letters to Santa. Then when we heard it (hardship) was on their family and Zach wanted to help them.”
On Saturday, after Jo Jo and Candis had returned from Florida, Soyla and Zack had one more surprise. They contacted Maloney and asked if a fire truck could come and pick Jo Jo up and take him to Culver’s for a surprise party.
Maloney not only agreed, but rode along with firefighters, knocked on the door and surprised Jo Jo himself.
Once at Culver’s Soyla and Zack revealed that it was Zack who made the trip happen.
“I’ve always participated in the letter writing for Letters to Santa since I was in high school and you really don’t understand how much it means at that age, but as a mother of a child diagnosed with brain cancer, I see it as something so beautiful.”
Candis said Jo Jo continues to be seen by doctors, getting scans every six months and will continue to do so for the next five years.
“He had Stage 4 Brain Cancer,” Candis said. “So one tumor went to three tumors and three tumors went to too many to count down his spine.”
Jo Jo has been treated in three different hospitals from Corpus Christi, to San Antonio, and finally at MD Anderson.
The chemotherapy treatments were so harsh that stem cell treatment was required. At MD Anderson, Jo Jo received high-protein radiation treatment of his brain.
Candis recalled the kindness of people at each stage of her journey with Jo Jo, but said her strength came from the love of her very big family.
Saturday night, they were all in attendance and the love was palpable.
Maloney said KFD was proud to participate in the surprise for Jo Jo.
“He was all smiles when we surprised him and asked if he needed a ride to Culver’s. I even got a high five and he talked to Driver Micah Booth the whole trip,” Maloney said. “We are honored to share a little joy and happiness with JoJo. I think we have a future Kerrville Firefighter.”
According to Maloney, Booth volunteered to drive Jo Jo and Candis to Culver’s.
“We coordinated with Engine 2 crew; Lt. Stephen Langlinais, Driver Jerry Weaver and Firefighter Cody Hale, to make the trip even more special,” Maloney said. “We are blessed to be in such a caring and supportive community.”
