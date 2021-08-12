Kerr County Commissioners worked through budget and tax matters at their Monday, Aug. 9, meeting; but will meet at another budget workshop Aug. 18 before approving either a new budget or the tax rate to support it.
County budget,
property tax rates
Commissioners got a report from Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves on his calculations of a tax rate for FY22 that Judge Robert Kelly said would provide “a revenue-neutral combined rate,” one that would raise the same amount of revenue from existing property values as they have in the current year.
Reeves said that rate would be $.4542 per $100 of valuation.
Kelly said that’s $2.15 less per $100 valuation than the previous rate. He also confirmed with Reeves that each $.01 of that tax rate will raise about $430,000.
Commissioner Tom Moser joined this meeting by phone; and told Kelly and the court that he did a rough analysis of the combined effect of that rate and a goal of maintaining a Reserve Fund of 25 percent of budget. He said his figures say the tax rate could be as low as $.3920 to do that, but he also asked for another budget workshop on Aug. 18 to discuss these figures. Moser said the auditor could confirm his figures, and that would be a tax reduction.
Then he added, “On the other hand, we could reduce the budget to a ‘no new tax rate,’ equal to about $1 million. I think inflation will be greater, and we could consider keeping the tax rate as is, for better accommodation of increasing inflation.”
Kelly asked Moser and the others if they agreed not to vote on the tax rate until after that workshop; and all agreed.
So the item on this agenda to consider and take action on general provisions for FY21-22 was not an action item Monday.
Emergency Services District 3
With Chief Charles Holt in attendance, the commissioners considered two items related to the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department’s campaign to become an official emergency services district that can collect a tax from citizens in that designated area for the support of the VFD.
First, the court approved by a 5-0 vote the resolution turned in May 19 with citizen signatures that Holt previously presented for verification of signatures.
Later in the meeting, commissioners ordered the required Constitutional Amendment Election that would activate the new Emergency Services District 3 to begin collecting tax funds.
Bids, Ranchero Road
reconstruction
Commissioners approved 5-0 that the county go out for bids for Phase I of the Ranchero Road Reconstruction Project.
County Engineer Charlie Hastings said this work is needed on two different sections of the road; and they plan to start with the “lane miles” nearest the Hwy. 27 South intersection, saying it was damaged during last winter’s ice storm by alternating icing/freezing and thawing, and suffered worse damage than the other section they have surveyed.
Fees, Dept. of Motor Vehicles
Reeves asked commissioners to discuss and take appropriate action to approve an optional Child Safety Fee of $1.50 and an optional $10 County Road and Bridge fee for 2022 vehicle registration.
He said this request came from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles in Austin; and approval by the court would authorize Reeves to notify that state agency of their agreement.
This would be a continuation of collection of the two optional fees, as Reeves has an accounting of money collected by these fees in the past year.
The new approval is effective Jan. 1, 2022; and Reeves said at the end of each year, the proceeds are divided among the area municipalities.
Constable’s bond
The court briefly considered taking action to approve the required bond for Paul Gonzales, the new constable for Precinct 3.
The county clerk told them Gonzales had already appeared before her to take his oath and sign the required paperwork; and commissioners acknowledged the required steps had been completed.
Gonzalez was not in the courtroom for this meeting.
Burn Ban
Commissioners voted unanimously to extend the Burn Ban across Kerr County once again.
Bids, District courtroom
sound systems
Commissioners were asked to approve and authorize the county clerk to advertise for bids for District Courtrooms 1 and 2 to fix and/or replace the sound systems and wireless microphone systems in both courtrooms.
Kelly said District Judge Rex Emerson asked for these repairs, so the usual Bluetooth and other systems would continue to work.
Kelly said August dates of the 10th and 17th had already been picked for the necessary advertisements for bids; and asked commissioners to consider this at the beginning of the meeting. They voted to approve it by a 5-0 vote.
Engineering services, Hazard Mitigation Assistance grant
Kelly and other county staff said a deadline has been extended and the county can still file for engineering services related to a Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant.
They said funding would be allowed for generators for the volunteer fire departments, and covered parking structures for the Sheriff’s Office and Road & Bridge in case of damaging storms.
Commissioners agreed to go out for RFP’s and Kelly told the audience that in the last major storm, it cost them more to fix the hail-damaged vehicles than the vehicles were worth.
RFP, American Rescue
Plan Act of 2021
Commissioners voted unanimously to authorize the county to issue requests for proposals for administrative services and requests for qualifications for professional services, to get help accessing funds through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Kelly said they hope for help from Grantworks again, in addition to any other agencies that apply.
Replacement for Moser
Judge Kelly noted he’s gotten applications and/or resumes from about 20 people for the Precinct 2 Commissioners’ slot; and said he hasn’t planned a “special election” because the relevant statute doesn’t provide for that.
He noted the presence in the courtroom Monday of at least four of the applicants and said some have announced they will run for the seat in 2022 even if they aren’t selected as the interim commissioner.
Kelly said he’s not going to appoint any of the announced candidates, “to give that person a leg up in the election,” and will select Moser’s replacement as required by regulations.
He listed those on his final list for the interim Precinct 2 seat as:
• Chris Childs, local rancher and “subdivision guru;”
• Beck Gipson, long-time appraiser;
• Mark Haufler, banker;
• Kaela Hale, professional civil engineer and Center Point resident.
COVID vaccine at VA
Attendees were reminded that the Kerrville Veterans Administration Hospital in Kerrville continues to offer COVID vaccinations at the local hospital on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays to all veterans, their spouses and caregivers. Those seeking the injections should call the VAMC at 896-2020 on weekdays.
The opening items on the agenda were discussions with Kerr County Emergency Management Director William “Dub” Thomas, and Kaeli Dressler, chief nursing director, on the current county vaccination rates, hospitalizations and staffing issues at Peterson Regional Medical Center, in light of the spiking numbers of COVID cases. (See story, Page 1.)
