Finding new water resources

Seven years ago a volunteer group of mostly retired professionals who were once involved in various oilfield professions began a project that one day may provide significant new water resources for our area.
“We need to recognize what this group has done for Kerr County as they come to the end of their project,” said Gene Williams, general manager of Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District.
The Kerr Basin Paleozoic Exploration Team has met once weekly for the past seven years at the HGCD headquarters to brainstorm and plan mapping, exploration, and drilling projects in the county.
Members of the team included geologist Digger Grey, logging engineer Bobbie Joines, geologist Bryant Williams, scout Robby Hurt, technical advisor Feather Wilson and the late Ed Warren, a geologist. Jess Filgo, a geologist, also helped with the project in the early days.
“Bryant Williams, Bobbie Joines and Digger Grey spearheaded the project,” Williams said, “and Robbi Hurt helped them by identifying locations for their research.”
The group also had access to work already done in Gillespie County by Feather Wilson who is the general manager of the Hill Country Groundwater District.
The project goal was to define areas for producible freshwater, water storage, and brackish water for future desalination projects in the Paleozoic section of the Kerr Basin. Primary targets are the Ellenburger Aquifer and other formations below that aquifer where water for future use could be found. Most area wells are drilled into the Trinity or Edwards aquifers in Kerr County.
Constructing a map and a cross-section grid to use with seismic data to test the structures of the aquifers and probability of finding water in the initial test drainage area was needed. Aquifers in this area are made up primarily of porous karst limestone that rely on surface water for recharge.
Headwaters funded three wells to be drilled, two of which were very successful and they are set up to drill at least one more well in June. One of the two successful wells drilled near the VA Hospital inside the city of Kerrville proved to be so successful that the city took over the well and reimbursed Headwaters for the cost of drilling. They plan to put the well into their system to provide water to the residents of Kerrville.
The other successful well was drilled in the Hidden Springs subdivision in northeast Kerr County. The Hidden Springs well, drilled into the Ellenberger aquifer, is capable of producing up to 600 gallons of water per minute, according to Williams. Drilling cost per well was $350,000.
Funding for the project was made possible by the Headwaters board setting aside tax revenue for several years to pay for the initial well-drilling project.
“We used up most of our funds on the three initial wells, but now that the city refunded the cost of the third well by the VA, we have the funds for another well,” HGWD GM Williams said, “but we will be looking for additional funds to be able to continue this project.”
Geologist Bryant Williams stressed that the group wants to increase the probability numbers by additional drilling and hopes other landowners will agree to have test wells drilled on their land. He stressed the need to continue the project into West Kerr County all the way to Garven Store since there is no drawdown data available in West Kerr County yet.
The next well will be about three miles north of Interstate 10 and east of the Whiskey Canyon subdivision on Keidel Ranch Rd.
“This doesn’t work unless you work the whole basin,” Williams said.
The City of Kerrville has also provided 10 more potential locations to drill into the Ellenberger Aquifer in the years to come, when funding is available.
“This would never have happened if Headwaters hadn’t backed us,” he said, “and allowed us to put together a group with oil and gas experience. Had it not been for Gene and the Headwaters board at that time, this project would never have happened.”
HGWD Williams said that the City of Kerrville will be a major benefactor of the project, but all citizens of Kerr County will also benefit.
“This could become an alternate source of water in a time of severe drought.”
According to the study data already available, potentially there could be (at a 50 percent probability rate) up to 706,415 acre feet of water available in the future. An acre foot of water equals 325,851 gallons. The most recent HGWD data shows the City of Kerrville is using approximately 4,200 acre feet of natural groundwater each year. That does not include water stored and recouped from the city’s ASR wells.
“Kerr County is probably one of only a few, if any, counties in the United States, with the help of Schlumberger, to have this tool to detect fractures and karst formations,” Williams added.
The group gathers the data, and it goes from the truck to Houston for Schlumberger to give them the interpretation used in the study. One of the team members once worked for Schlumberger so he has connections.
HGWD Williams said without water you can’t live and the community can’t grow, so “you can’t put a price on what these men have done for this water district and the citizens of Kerr County.”
