Grimes, Abel represent Tivy in ‘Senior Salute All-Star Game’

Tivy baseball standouts Walker Grimes and Coleson Abel were selected to play in the San Antonio Missions Senior Salute All-Star Game held Monday, June 21 at Wolff Stadium. The top seniors from across the City of San of San Antonio and surrounding areas represented their schools and communities one last time.
Grimes was selected for his ability as a short stop and Abel gained attention as a pitcher.
The players divided into two teams, the Stars (6-A) and Stripes (5-A), with the Stripes as the home team.
These teams were coached by outstanding high school coaches, who were selected by the SAABCA Board of Directors. After seven innings of play, the game ended with the Stars winning 12-11.
