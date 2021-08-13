Robison, Willis to take stage at Arcadia Aug. 14

Described as the “First Couple of Texas country music,” Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis are each renowned for crafting some of the most enduring music on the vast country and American landscape. When this Texas couple combines their talents, something especially powerful happens.
Bruce and Kelly take the stage for their inaugural Arcadia Live performance on Saturday, Aug. 14
Long regarded as one of the Lone Star State’s finest tunesmiths, Robison’s songwriting has taken some of industry’s biggest artists to the top of the charts (Dixie Chicks “Travelin’ Soldier,” George Strait “Wrapped,” Tim McGraw/Faith Hill “Angry All The Time”).
Robison has been making music professionally for decades. His infectious energy is evident on his new album, Bruce Robison & the Back Porch Band, as well as on his new project.
In both cases, the point is to celebrate country music’s rich traditions while giving creativity free rein to go where it might, as long as it’s somewhere worth traveling. It’s also about celebrating Robison’s “love of the craft of song.”
With respect to Kelly Willis’ latest album, “Back Being Blue,” AllMusic says “Willis is the sort of singer who makes brilliance sound effortless -- studying her work makes it seem that all Willis has to do is show up and sing into the mic, and she comes up with something wonderful … part of the charm of Willis' best work is that her singing sounds gracefully natural, flowing easily from her heart and soul.” She “has as pure and satisfying a voice as anyone in American music, and her instrument is just as strong and pleasing as ever, with the faint Southern twang and subtle vibrato of her singing adding the ideal emotional punctuation to her performances.”
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
Tickets on sale at thearcadialive.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.