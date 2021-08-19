Count updates COVID -19 numbers, clinics

Both active cases and local hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased today, Aug. 16, over where they were on Friday, when the county had most recently given its local pandemic update.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Kerr County has 186 active cases currently, whereas there were 164 on Friday, Aug. 13.
There are currently 28 individuals hospitalized in Kerrville and receiving treatment for COVID-19, according to Peterson Health. There were 20 on Friday. The Alamo Area Council of Governments’ Region 6, which includes Kerr and 27 other counties, has 1,571 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and receiving care, according to the Regional Medical Operations Center report.
As for fatalities from the virus, Peterson Regional Medical Center had 3 additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday in Kerrville. Those fatalities are not yet reflected in the state’s official figure, which lags behind occasionally and is visible on the DSHS “Dashboard” online. The (under-reported) local pandemic death toll so far is 96 people who considered Kerr County their permanent residence.
Kerr County has 4,801 recoveries – 12 more people since Friday who were once confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus, but who have since timed out beyond the short-term effects of the illness.
Vaccinations/Updated
Vaccine Data
“The way we’re going to lower both our active cases and hospitalizations in this latest surge, and make our community safer for everyone, is to continue to encourage people to receive one of the three readily available COVID-19 vaccines,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
“I want to set the facts straight on some misinformation I recently heard circulating,” Thomas added. “It does not matter which vaccine a person chooses -- whether it is the 2-shot Pfizer or Moderna varieties or the 1-shot Janssen -- the COVID-19 vaccine is complete free of charge to the recipient.”
The Food and Drug Administration-authorized vaccines are distributed for free by states and local communities. A person does not need to pay any out-of-pocket costs to get an authorized COVID-19 vaccine – not before, during or after receiving the shot(s).
“If someone asks you to pay for your vaccine, then it is either a scam or a mistake,” Thomas said.
“I’m not sure when some people began believing in the false idea that the vaccines cost money and only those who could afford it could get it, but it might have started because places giving the shots often ask the person getting the shot to fill out a form or show their health insurance card,” Thomas added. “They do this because vaccination providers can charge an administration fee for using their personnel to give the shots. They do not ever charge the patient, but rather the patient’s public or private insurance company. They can get reimbursed for uninsured patients, as well, by submitting an administration fee claim the Provider Relief Fund.”
So, no one should pay for the vaccine themselves. Additionally, no one can be denied a vaccine if they are uninsured.
Thomas acknowledged that there is other misinformation and myths circulating on social media and by word of mouth regarding the vaccines. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. The decision to get the vaccine is, ultimately, a personal choice. Anyone who has questions about whether they should get the vaccine, given their own beliefs and health circumstances, should contact their own, trusted, primary care physician for guidance.”
Tivy High School hosted a vaccination clinic Saturday. The next clinics open to the community are as follows:
• Wednesday, Aug. 18: Schreiner University Event Center, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Monday, Aug. 23: Drive-through Clinic - Hill County Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy 27 in Kerrville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Preregistration via the following internet link is not required, but will shorten the process on clinic day: https://bit.ly/37DjuUu
• Every Monday, Tuesday and Friday: Any veteran of the United States Armed Forces can receive their free vaccine at the Kerrville VA, in the recreation hall of the main building, on those days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday: Peterson Urgent Care offers weekly vaccination clinics Tuesdays and Thursdays between the hours of 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m., and on Saturdays from 8-9 a.m. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, and selection “Option 2.”
Vaccines are available at most local pharmacies.
Kerr County, Texas – COVID-19 Updateas of Aug. 16, 2021
• 186 active cases of COVID-19 (Up 22 cases from the report 3 days ago on Friday, Aug. 13)
• 4,801 recoveries (Up 12 patients since the county’s Friday report)
• 96 fatalities of permanent, Kerr County residents due to COVID-19 (Additional local deaths are expected to be added to and appear soon in the DSHS database.)
Vaccine Totals, Kerr County
as of Aug. 13, 2021
• 20,100 vaccines allotted to Kerr County, Texas
• 41,006 vaccine doses received by Kerr County residents (*Up 411 since Friday.)
• 23,284 people who have received at least one dose of vaccine (*Up 195 people since last report.)
• 19,812 locals who have been “fully vaccinated” (defined by the Centers for Disease Control as both shots of the 2-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the 1-shot Janssen vaccine.) This figure is up by 225 people since Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.