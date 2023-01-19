Gates open on Saturday for the first of three weekends for the Kerrville Renaissance Festival at River Star Arts and Events Park, on the grounds of the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX-27, Kerrville TX. The event takes place on Jan. 21 and 22; Jan. 28 and 29; and Feb. 4 and 5, with grounds open 10 am–5 pm. There is free parking on-site.
Tickets are available at the gate, and also online in advance at www.KerrvilleRenFest.com. Admission: Adult $16.95; children 5-12 $9.95; cge 4 and under free.
The extended run of the Renaissance Festival promises an expanded schedule of entertainment, exhibitors, artisans, games, and food and drink, according to organizers.
The event will offer eight stages of dancers, musicians, magicians, jugglers, and contests, plus the return of Last Chance Forever, the Bird of Prey Conservancy.
The Renaissance Festival Marketplace will house more than 30 shops offering handmade crafts such as wooden toys, leather accessories, clothing, hats, glassware, jewelry, and more.
The Food Court will serve up funnel cake, cinnamon-roasted nuts, chocolate-covered cheesecake, fresh donuts, turkey legs, kettle corn, jerky, deep-fried caramel apple, deep-fried Oreos, and deep-fried pecan pie, paired with craft beer, wine, and mead.
The Renaissance Festival now has a full liquor license so they are able to offer more drink options to guests.
Guests to the grounds are encouraged to dress in the manner of medieval times, along with fantasy and Time Traveler themes.
Updated information, directions, tickets, and daily schedules are online at or by calling (214) 632-5766.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.