Kerrville parks ready for Easter, Spring

Spring is here and the City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department would like to encourage our community to get outdoors, be active, and play safely in our parks system. We would also like to remind folks that city parks and trails will be open for the Easter weekend (April 2-4), and would like to provide a few friendly reminders regarding being safe and responsible in the parks system during the pandemic.
The City of Kerrville encourages all park goers to follow the CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to heading to parks and trails:
• Wash hands and carry hand sanitizer;
• Do not use facilities if you have symptoms related to COVID-19;
• Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing;
• Observe at all times the CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other people;
• Refrain from using parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms of illness;
• Warn other trail users of your presence and as you pass to allow proper distance;
• Step off trails to allow others to pass, keeping minimum recommended distances at all times.
Hop Along the River Trail
“For some added fun this spring, we have placed large Easter eggs at the Kerrville River Trail trailheads,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “Hunt down the eggs and complete the corresponding worksheet that can be found online. Each egg is unique in its own way, just like each segment of the Kerrville River Trail. Feel free to take photos with the eggs and post on social media with the hashtag #KerrvilleRiverTrail.”
Submit your egg photos to Parks and Recreation by commenting on the corresponding Facebook post or e-mail to recreation@kerrvilletx.gov by April 5 to be eligible to be featured in future department publications, and also a chance to win a prize. The winner will be announced via social media on April 9.
Start hunting for eggs today! The eggs will be removed from trailheads on Monday, April 5. Please, do not move or tamper with eggs. The Kerrville River Trail has several trailhead access locations:
• Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 105 Legion Crossing Road East
• Birkdale/River Hills, 255 Birkdale Lane
• G Street, 124 G Street
• Lehmann-Monroe Park, 200 Park Lane
• Louse Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive
• Riverside Nature Center, 150 Francisco Lemos Street
• Lowry Park, 209 Guadalupe Street
• Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe Street
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx. gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
