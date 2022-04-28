Details regarding a potential buyer for the old Hal Peterson Middle School property were scant, but Kerrville Independent School Board trustees were presented with the “highest-ranking bid” received through district’s February Request for Proposals process at their regular meeting held Monday night.
Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust said the RFPs were printed in local newspapers twice and posted online as well, with the first publication being Feb. 10.
“On March 29, we received good, strong participation in sealed proposals,” Foust said. “Because this is a real estate transaction, we are still not going to identify who the proposal is from. We have a 60-day inspection period and then 14 days until closing, if we reach that point.”
Foust said once the deal is closed, the buyer and purchase amount will be shared.
Workplace Survey Report
Wade Ivy, Assistant KISD Superintendent, provided an overview of an internal anonymous survey conducted among staff, which revealed many positive rankings, but also highlighted the stresses in the classroom.
According to Ivy, 87 percent of the 676 employees surveyed responded to the January study. The survey is conducted annually, he said, but was expanded in scope this year.
Topics and categories included:
• Job satisfaction;
• Working conditions;
• Compensation and benefits;
• Relationships with coworkers and supervisors;
• Organizational communications;
• District leadership;
• Campus environment;
• Curriculum and instruction;
• Student discipline.
All staff were included, including administration, professional support, teachers, paraprofessional and clerical, auxiliary and four unidentified job titles.
Among all surveyed, 93 percent gave a positive review of their job satisfaction, while only 66 percent were positive with regard to compensation and benefits.
Another high point in the survey was a 95-percent approval of their relationship with coworkers, while a low point highlighted support for student discipline.
Working conditions and organizational communications ranked at 89 percent favorability, while Curriculum and instruction rated 83 percent and district leadership came in at 81 percent.
In addition to the overall ranking, the survey included results of specific questions to help guide district officials on how to respond to their employees’ concerns.
For the question that read “My pay is fair for the work I do,” only 49 percent of the staff surveyed agreed.
When asked how they felt about the statement “I believe my compensation package (salary and benefits) is competitive with other districts in the area,” only 50 percent agreed.
The district ranked higher when employees were asked about how the district provides information about benefits and if district officials offer benefits when needed, with the results showing 80 and 86 percent approval ratings, respectively.
Relationships with supervisors and coworkers were strong, hovering at around 90 percent.
The most jarring response from teachers came when answering questions about student discipline:
• “The principal provides leadership in setting and maintaining behavioral standards for students.” - 74 percent agreed;
• “I am given appropriate assistance to resolve disciplinary problems in my classroom.” - 77 percent agreed;
• Our student code of conduct is consistently and fairly enforced.” - 61 percent agreed.
Noticing a trend within the staff, specifically teachers, Ivy said he felt the stress to catch students up from the COVID-19 virtual learning setback and anxiety caused by the pandemic and other social issues are affecting both staff and students alike.
“Teachers are having some difficulties in the classroom with behaviors we’ve never seen before, and honestly, I believe, their frustration is seeing things they’ve never seen before either,” Ivy said.
Ivy said a rating of 70 or above is considered “very good,” but district administration would hope to see 80-90 percent in all areas, which is a goal they will be working toward in the future.
Ivy said a committee will be implemented to help determine immediate needs and strategies to help teachers deal with the new challenges. That committee will help form an action plan by the beginning of August.
“Districtwide, we take this (staff concerns) very seriously, Foust said. “We look to see how we can do better. We’re not in a defensive mode. We are looking at it as how we can use that data to help us serve our teachers that are serving our kids.”
Foust said that the most important thing to him is that the faculty and staff see that the district is listening and being responsive.
Recognitions
Trustees welcomed and congratulated the following groups of students and their teachers for recent accomplishments:
• Starkey Elementary Destination Imagination Team, regional and state qualifiers;
• Tivy High School Debate Mock Trial/Mock Trial Artist, state qualifiers;
• Tivy High School Ag Mechanics students, will be honored for making outdoor tables for the new Hal Peterson Middle School;
• Tivy High School Boys Basketball, All-District and State All-Academic Teams.
Action Items
• Because school districts receive funding from the State of Texas based on average daily attendance, unusual circumstances causing a higher average of student absences qualifies for a “Low-Attendance Day Waiver,” so as not to affect district funding. Following an unfounded threat at Tivy High School on March 31, student attendance on April 1 was considerably lower. Under the Texas Education Agency’s guidelines for the waiver, attendance must be at least 10 points below the overall average of the district on that one day, which it was. Foust requested permission to submit a waiver request to TEA, which the board unanimously approved.
• Foust requested a budget amendment to the KISD General Operating Fund in the amount of $250,000 to be moved from the district’s Uncommitted Fund Balance. Of the amount requested, $200,000 will be used for continued mold remediation at Tally Elementary School, necessary due to issues stemming from Winter Storm Uri and flooding that resulted inside the school. The additional $50,000 will fund unexpected damage discovered during the turf replacement efforts at Tivy High School.
Consent Agenda
Trustees voted to approve six items under the consent agenda, with one being pulled for brief discussion.
KISD Board President Rolinda Schmidt asked that the vote on the Texas Association of School Board Risk Management Fund Interlock Participation Agreement be voted on separately, as she is a member of TASB.
The agreement, which includes district insurance, was passed unanimously by all other trustees.
Other consent agenda items passed unanimously were:
• Approval of minutes from the regular March 21 board meeting;
• Approved entering a contract with Chartwells to manage the Kerrville ISD Child Nutrition Department for the 2022-23 school year, following the Request For Proposal process. Three bids were submitted.
• The board approved an Engagement Letter for Independent Auditor, to hire an independent auditor to perform the required audit of the district’s annual financial statements. Wide Bailly, LLP, was selected at a fee not to exceed $41,500, barring unexpected circumstances.
• Trustees agreed to enlist the district’s current tax firm, Purdue Brandon Fiedler Collins & Mott LLP to issue a deed without warranty to the current property owner. According to supporting documentation, when the property was conveyed to the current owner in 2011, McCreary Law Firm, who represented KISD, failed to recorded the deed with the Kerr County Clerk. The current owner is trying to sell the property and requests the action to remedy the clerical error.
Purchases
Trustees approved the following purchases in the amount of $121,943.92:
• Bickerstaff Health Delgado Acosta, single member district redistricting (Districtwide), $17,276.69;
• Air By Martinez, HVAC Services (Districtwide), $17,350;
• Fulcrum Technology Solutions, network security (Technology), $10,300;
• Office Depot, copy paper (Districtwide), $27,090
• Bethpage Consulting LLC, athletic trainer (Tivy HS), $23,230.35;
• Kyrish Truck Centers, Supplies/bus parts (Transportation), $26,696.88.
An additional purchase of $65,348.50 was approved for TRANE (Districtwide), for HVAC Repairs.
