Hill Country Youth Ranch continues to serve, educate

Krystle Ramsay became executive director of the Hill Country Youth Ranch outside Ingram on Jan. 1, 2020, and was chosen from within their staff to succeed retiring ED Gary Priour.
“I first committed to spend one year working here. That was 16 years ago. Like most of our staff here, I wasn’t from this area, and we all trained and grew up while working here,” Ramsay said. “Now I plan to stay here and retire from here.”
She said the Ingram campus has been operating at its present location on State Highway 27 west since April 1, 1958.
The Ingram campus is a residential care facility, licensed by the state to care for children from age 5 to 18, or graduated from high school, who have been removed from their family homes and emergency situations.
“We have 10 houses here, eight of them traditional houses with houseparents, and two that are ‘assessment houses’ for children who need a more therapeutic setting. Those two are a step down from a psychiatric hospital and the staff works with those children to transition them to a home-like setting,” Ramsay said.
Youth Ranch children attend school either on the Ingram ranch campus or at Leakey.
“We are licensed to have them stay until they are 21, which is voluntary on the kids’ part. For some, it depends on their circumstances. Sometimes they leave earlier than that for their parents’ home or a foster home, and then come back here.”
Ramsay said some of their older residents move a little further west on Hwy. 27 to the Enhanced Horizon’s campus to live in housing more designed for 18-24-year-olds.
“The ranch is always in transition. We never live the same day twice. We are raising children 24/7. It’s a huge ‘Brady Bunch’ situation,” she said.
Winter Storm Uri
That was never more true than in February during the Arctic storm that brought ice and snow to the Hill Country.
“When that started, we shut down our school a couple of days. And then things were still changing daily and it turned into 10 days,” Ramsay said. “We used our four-wheel-drive vehicles to pick up staff members and get them to work. Some of them slept on air mattresses in the assessment centers to be there from one day to the next.
“The kids are not familiar with snow and ice, but this will be a huge memory for them. They went sledding on the hills in plastic Rubbermaid tub and lids; and had a great time,” she said.
She acknowledged the children’s closets weren’t well stocked with real winter clothes and shoes. But they managed with what they had and got everyone back inside and warmed up as needed.
“My family has ski gear from previous vacations, so we had boots and some waterproof clothing,” she said.
“It was so pretty. We have five ponds on the main campus; and we watched the ice form on three of them,” Ramsay said. “I live nearby with my husband and sons, Uriah who is seven and Mathias who will be three this month. Uriah wanted to walk out on the ice when he could see it forming, but I had to explain it wasn’t thick enough yet.”
At the ranch, they were always checking on water pipes, and other possible damage sites.
“Only one cabin, out of 10, lost electrical power. We moved all of them into the community center where it was like a slumber party for four days,” Ramsay said.
“It’s a blessing that we had extra resources. We had a couple water well pumps go out, and some people took showers at our gym on campus,” she said. “We have so many trees all over campus and electrical lines running everywhere. So we were keeping a close watch on all those, too, the more ice we had and the more the trees kept bending lower near the lines.”
She said they did some shopping in town during the storm, but also were offered food from the Charter School freezers on campus. She said some of their homes have fireplaces, which they used as back-up heat sources during the storm.
After the winter storm was over, Ramsay said they were constantly working, especially the maintenance staff, using four-wheel-drive vehicles, working on the electricity at the one house, and on wells and pumps, because with the fluctuations in temperatures from below freezing to beginning to thaw to freezing again, they had multiple danger points to check and repair.
“We were trying to limit damage to the water lines. The cabins with the most problems were on the highest hills, of course.
“It was a stressful week, but without the stress of our daily business – less stress in the administration but more as a parent.”
Ramsay said once she had her boys, her work and personal life got to be one thing for her.
“Our goal is to expose the ranch kids to healthy adults. And it’s hard for my boys to understand not everybody looks like our family.”
“We are blessed to be working with people so committed to doing what’s best for the children. It’s a calling and a desire within themselves to do this work. Foster care is not an easy choice,” she said. “We are a family who does life together.”
‘Alumni’ groups
The HCYR also has connections to foster and adoptive families, when Youth Ranch children leave Ingram to be part of new families.
“But once they are ours, they are always ours,” Ramsay said.
The administrators stay in contact with “alumni,” she said, including when they are in their 40s and 50s and still getting degrees for further education.
Ramsay said during the COVID-19 pandemic, they had some alumni return to the campus when they were laid off from jobs or had other difficulties. And some return to vacation in the HCYR’s ‘retreat homes’ on campus, including on the Frio River.
“We have an emergency grant fund we can use for individual requests. They are always part of the Hill Country Youth Ranch family and can always connect with us.”
Youth Ranch Auxiliary
The Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary was formed in the late 1970s by a group of volunteers who already were helping at the Ingram campus.
Ramsay said they started the current Youth Ranch Thrift Shop on Junction Highway in Ingram out of some storage units in that area, and then expanded and moved it twice, the second time to the current location.
“The Thrift Shop raises money for the ranch. And they have no paid employees; they’re all volunteers – about 200 now, mostly ladies and some hardworking men - with designated store managers each day. They recently raised about $500,000 in a year,” Ramsay said.
She said they know amazing people who donate amazing things for them to sell; and their parking lot is always full.
The Auxiliary’s next big fundraiser is Thursday, April 8, in the Thrift Store building, with special prices and items. And following that they plan to hold a Style Show in September.
Also, the HCYR is the beneficiary of the July 31 “Charity Ball” in Kerrville.
Visit the website at www.youth-ranch.org for more information.
