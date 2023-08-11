Templeton explains IISD marshal use

Ingram ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Templeton shared his thoughts on his district’s school marshal program while addressing the Rotary Club of Kerrville last week. Templeton said he wants to do everything possible to keep the children he is responsible for safe and protected.
Ingram ISD was one of the first school districts in the state to launch the school marshal program, which provides for training and equipment to arm district employees, as an added layer of protection to students and staff within the district.
“It’s not been without controversy,” Templeton said.
Templeton said he still gets calls from a local man, whom he likes very much, that tells him that “arms are made for hugging and not for shooting.”
“It’s a cute little saying, but when you are talking about people dying, it’s a little bit different,” Templeton said. “It’s not like we are saying ‘Here Ms. Smith or Ms. Jones, go carry a gun.’ It’s not like that at all. There’s a lot of training. There’s a lot that goes into it.”
Ingram ISD has eight school marshals district-wide, including Templeton himself, who is a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement certified school marshal, along with the “only a select few” who have been trained and are armed on Ingram campuses pursuant to Texas House Bill 1009 passed back in 2013.
He played an “accurate forensic reconstruction of the Columbine shooting,” which occurred in 1999 in Littleton, Colo. He said the video is used as a training tool for law enforcement.
“Was this (Columbine shooting) an isolated incident … it was not,” Templeton said.
He said the first school shooting was in Virginia in the mid-1800s. Templeton then flipped page after page of reports of school shootings to demonstrate the need for additional security on school campuses.
“Which is why the Texas Legislature enacted the school marshal program,” Templeton said.
Templeton then showed photographs of the victims of the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde taken little more than an hour before they were killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.
“So, that is why we have the school marshal program,” Templeton said.
Templeton explained the school marshal program allows for school district teachers, staff and/or administrators to carry a gun, but only after intensive training.
He said training includes the “Stop the Bleed” emergency medical services classes.
“We learn non-violent crisis intervention, first aid and a whole bunch of other things,” Templeton said. “That takes about a year. Then you go through a psychological test that is pretty intensive. Once that is completed, you have to go spend a pretty good portion of your summer vacation at a police academy … with policemen.”
Templeton said school marshal candidates attending the academy show their dedication to the concept of being the protector of children by their willingness to devote so much time to the training.
“It’s very tough and that’s the reason that as of today, there are only 390 school marshals in Texas,” Templeton said. “To put that into perspective, there are 1,034 school districts. Is that enough to go around … it is not.” As certified peace officers, Templeton said school marshals have arrest powers, but do not use them.
“All we do is protect kids. If there is gunfire, you go toward the gunfire and rely on your training to keep kids safe. Our job is to be there in the critical first five minutes of an incident before law enforcement can get there. We are the stop-gap measure,” Templeton said. “I’ve been told by TCOLE that we have the best school marshals in Texas and the reason that is because we train a lot.”
Templeton said he and his marshals run scenario training and conduct firearm training often.
While he is a certified school marshal, Templeton said he does carry a gun and participate in training, but doesn’t consider himself a true school marshal, since he offices off campus in the central administration office.
“It’s far removed from the kids, but I wanted to go through that training, because if there is ever a situation where that comes into play and I have to defend people, or go to court and talk about it, I want to do it from a place of knowledge,” Templeton said. “So, that’s why I do go through training and stay current (with certification).”
As an added deterrent, Templeton said the first thing visitors see when entering an Ingram ISD campus is a sign that reads “Attention: Please be aware that staff members at Ingram ISD are armed and may use whatever force is necessary to protect our students.”
While he is proud of the commitment of the district and the marshals, Templeton said he prays that the marshals are never called to respond to such a tragic incident.
