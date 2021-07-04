Softball All-Stars fall in heart-breaking championship game

SAN ANTONIO – The season came to an end for the Kerrville Majors Softball All-Stars in a 3-2 loss against Del Rio in Section 3 Tournament championship action on Friday, July 2 at McAlister Park.
It marked Kerrville’s second loss to Del Rio after having lost the opening game 7-1 before coupling up two straight wins to advance back to the title game.
“It was an awesome game. The girls left everything on the field and we couldn’t have asked for a better effort,” said Kerrville head coach Gilbert Davila.
After Del Rio scored in the first to lead 1-0, Kerrville came back with two runs in the bottom of the fourth when Rhiley Miler and Brindle Wolfe scored to give the All-Stars a 2-1 lead. Miller reached base with a triple, Wolfe singled and both girls were batted across when Ryleigh Barney doubled.
Kerrville’s advanced to its rematch with Del Rio by taking a comeback win and lopsided victory.
A 7-6 win over Jourdanton on Thursday, July 1 was the team’s second straight and came about despite Kerrville errors that aided Jourdanton.
Jourdanton capitalized on four Kerrville errors in the first inning to score three runs and added two more in the second inning as Kerrville committed two more errors.
Kerrville’s rally began in the third with back to back singles by Brenna Davila and Miller who scored when Wolfe hit a long single to center field, cutting Jourdanton’s lead to 5-2.
The score became 6-4 in the fourth when Kerrville took advantage of three Jourdanton miscues to score twice and Jourdanton added one run of its own.
Lillian Zumudio and Morgan Landrum were Kerrville’s base runners who eventually crossed home plate during the fourth.
Kerrville’s rally to the win continued in the bottom half of the fifth inning when the All-Stars scratched out three more runs from Kailee Padilla, Brenna Davila and Miller to make for the final score.
In the fifth inning outburst, Padilla was on base with a walk, Brenna Davila and Miller had singles and Wolfe hit a double to the left center gap that scored both Davila and Miller after Miller’s hit brought Padilla across.
As close as the win was over Jourdanton, Kerrville had no such troubles versus Helotes in the All-Stars’ second game of the tourney on Tuesday, June 30 with Kerrville winning a “run rule” decision 12-1.
Kerrville racked up 18 hits in the victory.
Wolfe lead the hitting attack going 4-for-4 at the plate, including a double. Emmery Davila went 3-for-3-3 and managed an inside the park homerun. Barney had three hits, Mikayla Garces and Miller each had two. Zamudio, Morgan Landrum, Brenna Davila, Aubrey McCullough and Lilly Bates all added singles.
Miller pitched five innings with five strikeouts. Kaydence Stehling turned a double play to help defensively.
In their opener with Kerrville had only four hits which were credited to Audrey Nelson, Miller and Wolfe
