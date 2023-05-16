Peterson Health names 'Nurse of the Year'

Celebrating national nurses day, which is held on the birthday of Florence Nightingale (May 12), Peterson Health held a formal ceremony to name the “Nurse of the Year.”
Nurses from each department were nominated. They are (at right), Tammy Breuel, Bailey Mikulencak, Amy Quarles, Callie Gonzales, Melinda Hunley, Taylor Markwordt, Mary Bartlett, Julie Huffmann, Mariza Orola and Gio Sirianni. (Not pictured, but nominated, is Selene Vega.)
After all of the incredible stories were shared detailing the exceptional qualities of each nominee, Taylor Markwordt was honored with the Nurse of the Year award.
At left, from left, Lori Michel, Nursing Clinical Coordinator, presents Markwordt with her award. Markwordt works in Peterson Health’s PACU department, working with surgical patients. Her compassion and dedication were highlighted in her nomination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.