Controversy continues at library meeting

Opponents of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library continued to accuse library staff of “endangering” children, while supporters praised staff and cited the tenets of “freedom of speech” during last week’s City of Kerrville Library Advisory Board meeting.
Controversy began last fall with the library’s Banned Books Week display, which featured titles that some citizens deemed inappropriate for children.
The display was set up for Sept. 18-24 and the books in question were removed within hours of the display opening, however, a parade of agitated citizens took to social media and attended Kerrville City Council meetings demanding a range of actions from firing staff to removing books and finally to locking certain books in a separate room that only adults can access.
Even though the library has a set system in place to allow citizens to oppose individual titles, books or themes, as of Friday, no “Reconsideration of Material” forms have been submitted by any of the complainants, yet they continue to attend meetings, make accusations and condemn library staff.
Immediately following the opposition to the Banned Books Week display, Library Director Danielle Brigati provided a report to council members explaining changes to future displays of banned books, which will include only photos of the book covers and not the actual books themselves to alleviate concern and future issues.
Council members eventually asked the Library Advisory Board to review the library policies regarding inventory.
In spite of the efforts to resolve the issue, a small group of citizens continued their demands, including Kerr County commissioners Harley Belew, Don Harris and Jonathan Letz. The impasse resulted in the county’s decision to dissolve an interlocal agreement between the county and the city regarding library services for county residents and animal control services for City of Kerrville residents.
Over the past several months, many of the vocal opposition activist members have accused library staff of placing “sexually explicit material in the children’s section” of the library.
During last week’s meeting, Brigati stood to dispel the claim.
“These books were not in the children’s section,” Brigati said. “These books were on a display table in the library, away from the children’s section. This idea that there is sexually explicit content in the children’s area is false information.”
In addition, Brigati said the books that have been questioned most, such as “Gender Queer” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” as well as many others, are categorized as adult material and cannot be checked out by children.
Speaking on behalf of children, were several local teenagers, including Caroline Daschel.
“Books are a form of freedom of speech, which is protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution,” Daschel said.” For those worried about content and books at the library, you don’t have to check them out. Books are vital to the education of today’s generation. Some of my favorites are on this banned books list.”
She listed “The Kite Runner,’ “Anne Frank,” “The Giver,” “The Hate You Give” are some of the titles that are considered “banned” to be her favorites.
“These books, and so many others, teach people about society. They teach us how to figure out how to make the world a better and safer place,” Daschel said. “Banning books that are completely clean of anything real, just hurts the world. It hurts people like me, a senior, who just wants to read without restriction. They are important books, because the lessons they teach are forever and the lessons they teach are real.”
Another young man said he does not feel endangered, but rather feels safer knowing he has access to knowledge.
“Watching books that I love and that my friends love get stripped away from shelves breaks my heart,” Isaiah Brooks said. “I’ve heard it said that these books are putting the lives of our children in danger … as a child, these books don’t make feel endangered … if anything these books make me feel safe and give me something to talk to other people about.”
Library Advisory Board Chairperson Megan Bean addressed another claim that her board had postponed their meeting.
“Again, I would just like to reiterate that we have not delayed a meeting. As a board, we meet four times a year and this is the first time we’ve met since city council has given us the directive to review library policies,” Bean said.
After the meeting, Bean said she was thankful for all of the citizens to took the time to provide comments, saying they will be taken into consideration as the board conducts its policy review for the library.
Once the review is complete, Bean said, she will provide a report to the Kerrville City Council.
