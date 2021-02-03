West Texas Aggregate, based in North Texas, is the newest company operating rock quarries in Kerr County, according to Kerr County Commissioner Tom Moser, (others are Martin-Marietta and Wheatcraft); and when W.T. Aggregate began digging and crushing operations recently, residents in the area near Fox Tank and the Guadalupe River noticed.
Moser arranged a “Town Hall Meeting” on Jan. 29 in the Happy State Bank Event Hall, Hill Country Youth Event Center, and about 30 people attended to register complaints and ask questions of the two company representatives for about two hours.
Moser introduced the topic by saying nobody likes quarries, “but they like what’s under here” and stepped hard on the concrete floor of the Event Center, “because of this floor and what’s under our houses.”
The aggregate rock product is needed, Moser said, but along with that production we get dust and heavy trucks; and their operation uses a lot of water.
Asked, “So who grants permits to these people? You?” Moser said, “No, not Kerr County or me. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality grants permits. Between 2009 and ’19, TCEQ got about 1,220 air quality permit applications submitted. And they granted 1,172.”
The objective of this Town Hall was to have the company communicate to residents what the company can or will do; and to listen to the neighbors.
Moser said he thought the company and community got a good result when Martin-Marietta did this with Guadalupe Heights residents, adding since then he knows of no complaints from that housing area.
But one man in the audience muttered loudly, “No, that’s not right.”
Moser said the Jan. 29 meeting was to start dialogue and allow questions and answers. Also attending were representatives of the Airport Board and Upper Guadalupe River Authority.
WT Aggregate reps were Adam Jenschke and Stephen Smith representing the property owner, Wilson Henry. Jenschke and Smith said they intend to be good neighbors; and Moser told attendees that a public hearing in Austin is being set up, to be announced by TCEQ.
This acreage lies south of the Fox Tank production plant on State Highway 27 East, and north of the river. Neighbors attending live on nearby county roads on both sides of the river. And the main east-west runway for the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport is across SH 27 and parallel to it.
Company actions so far
Smith said when they bought this land from Wilson, they tested a portion of it for aggregate below the topsoil; and in some places put the topsoil back in and returned to growing hay. He said they ended up with a large lake and a hayfield still there. The property has about 5,000 linear feet on the river.
Jenschke said aggregate processing means removing topsoil and about a 5-foot depth of clay, to reach the sandy gravel layer. That layer is “mined” through a crusher and screens to get the gravel. Through most of the process, all materials are wet. He said they will end with three ponds on site, each about 50 by 350 feet.
The terrain on the original property was/is roughly on three tiers, he said, with a natural division at the old Colvin Ranch Road on the middle level.
Audience response
One man questioned the source of their map and elevations listed. He also reported a previous unfriendly exchange with Smith. The man also chided them for noise of the trucks at the “hopper” starting at 7 a.m. each day and continuing to dark.
Jenschke showed where on their map the “operations” are. And Kerr County Engineer Charlie Hastings compared those lines to the 100-year and 500-year floodplain designations.
Jenschke said they can do several “interior” operations; and their TCEQ permit “turns on when the crusher is turned on.” He said their temporary permit was good for six months, but started with crusher operation.
Asked by the UGRA rep about water use, they said they have a water well onsite and pump water out of the river. Asked how much, an estimated 5,000-10,000 gallons per day.
One woman suggested they plant a row of fast-growing poplar trees on the floodline border to minimize equipment noise and neighbors being able to see it all working from homes.
A Center Point resident noted more silt in the river now, and asked if gravel pits also affect that.
Smith said the quality of river water was terrible when he got here; and said the company’s water is recycled and contained in the property’s three “settling ponds.”
Another man said, “You know it could flood and wash all that down the river?” Smith replied, “I’m not stupid,” and the same man cut in to say, “I didn’t say you were, but I watched you move dirt on the property. And did you check your surveys?”
Moser warned him about language and tone of his questions; and gave the microphone to a lady living near the property.
She said she sees “hideous dirt mounds there” and is concerned a flood would push higher water into houses across the river. Smith assured her there are large holes on the site (source of the dirt) and said they’d fill with extra water first. She replied the level in her private well already is decreasing, and she blames this quarry operation.
Moser outlined general property rights in Texas – if it’s your property and not “zoned,” as in the county, you can do what you want with it, including the water under the property.
Jenshcke said they are allowed 80,000 gallons per acre-foot of water.
Several attendees had the same beliefs about future flooding and its effect on their properties. Smith said there are no specific studies on that and this company wouldn’t be responsible for the added flood water flowing downstream. He added, “If it rises 35 feet (as some noted it has before), that water is not coming from this project; and we have at least three natural berms.”
Asked how long they would continue mining aggregate there, attendees were told that’s determined by demand for their product; could be 6 to 8 years or as long as 10 or 12.
Residents complained of noise before sunrise that shakes their houses; and Moser said noise complaints are a civil issue, “and if it’s continually loud, you can sue.”
Jenschke said their machinery handles only so much rock per hour, and TCEQ regulates that. Shorter hours means a longer time to “mine” an equal amount of rock; and their customers expect “product” to start being shipped at 6 a.m.
One woman complained their working hours are an hour before sunrise to an hour after sunset. Another said she expected a plan from the company to minimize these factors, and Jenschke wasn’t giving one that would create collaboration. She was applauded.
Company reps said, “We’re here today; and we didn’t know residents’ concerns until this meeting started. Mr. Moser was trying to encourage dissemination of information. Today is the first part of that. We won’t be perfect neighbors, but we’ll be good neighbors.”
Smth and Jenschke said they’d be willing to have an engineer study the flooding issue and others; and one added, “Being good neighbors doesn’t mean keeping the property in original condition and use. It means perhaps changing some practices for the property and operation.”
An area pilot and current member of the Airport Board asked them to consider private planes taking off and landing here are 2,000 feet from this operation, and to consider their impact on the airport, including possible electronic interference, lighting on the facility, and dirt/dust on runways. Company reps said they’d talk to airport officials.
Other discussion concerned water usage; personal property devalued now; no advance notification in the company’s process; beeping noises from trucks; silting in the river; dust affecting a child with asthma; and bright lights shining into homes too early and too late. One lady said she felt violated and raped by the company’s operation.
Moser said this is both a benefit and risk of living outside the city and its zoning processes; and he hoped this begins the discussion leading to improvements.
