Kerr County Jail earns state compliance certification

Despite the inopportune timing of the visit by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards inspector, Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer is more than pleased with his jail staff, the certificate of compliance he received and the minimal “suggestions” offered following the two-day inspection held Feb. 19-20.
“It’s unannounced. They (TCJS inspectors) just show up,” Hierholzer said. “And they showed up on the same morning we had court on Seard.”
Hierholzer was referring to the high-profile capital murder case of Vincent Jeffrey Seard, 56, who is accused of killing two local women in Comfort in 2003 and was found incompetent to stand trail and sent to Vernon State Hospital in 2004. He was back in court on Feb. 19 to once again determine his competency.
“So of all the times to show up, it was that morning,” Hierholzer said. “It was very hectic and we had a lot going on. But they (jail staff) did an excellent job.”
Hierholzer said that jail inspections today are far more complicated than they once were, so the compliance certificate is much harder to obtain.
“The state and legislature have become so involved. The unfunded mandates are just unreal,” Hierholzer said. “And after things, such as Sandra Bland, and jail suicides, it’s changed the entire way a jail has to be run and Sylvia (jail administrator Sylvia Foraker) and her staff have been able to adapt to that.”
Hierholzer said that he always tells the jail inspectors to look hard for violations, because “they never find anything.”
“Sylvia does an excellent job of running this jail and the next sheriff should truly pay attention to that, because we have one of the best jail staffs in the country,” Hierholzer said.
In providing the review of the Kerr County Jail, the inspector Jennifer Shumake offered only two areas of “technical assistance,” which describes areas with room for improvement, Hierholzer said.
The first dealt with reclassification of inmates following various changes in status, such as court appearances or disciplinary action, stating that the reclassification did not occur “on occasion.”
“In other words, if they come to jail, they have to be classified so that we house them separately. If they go to court, we have to reclassify them, because their classification may change,” Hierholzer said. “And, if you have a disciplinary issue with them, you have to reclassify them after you have the disciplinary hearing, because that could change their classification hearing.”
Hierholzer said the jail inspector found that “on occasion” the displinary inmates were not reclassified.
“The reason she (the jail inspector) did not worry about it is because Officer Stephen Walters, who passed away, was my classification officer,” Hierholzer said. “When he passed away, it was sudden enough that it put us in a bind and we had to have the sergeants on each shift doing the reclassification and the new classification officer just started yesterday.”
The second “technical assistance” issue refered to inmates were “allowed to have excessive amounts of empy bottles, bowls, toilet paper, soap and toothpaste.”
Hierholzer said the inspector noted that some of the inmates had too many commisary items in their jail cells.
“They (inmates) save those plastic bottles, fill them up with water and then use them as weights,” Hierholzer said. “And there was just a lot of that. There was too much clutter. If that’s all they can find, I am very, very proud of our staff.”
Jail Administrator Syliva Foraker said that “clutter” was found in only two jail cells.
“Another thing I was really proud of is that the inspector took a picture of Sylvia’s book shelves, so that she could use it for her training classes,” Hierholzer said. “Sylvia is one of the most organized people. She has all of the files, all of the fire inspections and everything you can imagine is in its own notebook and filed in this one bookshelf.”
“As the jail inspector said, it’s one of the most organized they have ever seen and they would love to have their other administrators do that, so they wanted pictures so they could train the jail administrators coming in to do it the way Sylvia does it,” Hierhozer said.
Foraker said the inspector also took photos of forms used in the Kerr County Jail that were created by Sgt. Brady Rosinbaum.
“She wants other jails to start using the forms that we developed,” Hierholzer said.
Hierholzer praised Foraker and Assistant Jail Administrator Andrew Blizzard for their proactive approach to keeping up with jail mandates and compliance demands, stating that Foraker and a nearby jail administrator for another county conduct unofficial jail inspections on each other just to make sure they are prepared.
“Different eyes see different things,” Hierholzer said. “And the jail commission is even trying to get other jails in the state to start doing that.”
Foraker said she and her staff also review inspection records of other jails to determine noncompliance issues.
“You can go online and see every inspection in the state and see who failed the inspection and why they failed,” Foraker said. “So, that’s part of our training, too, is look at that and train off of that.”
Foraker said she is incredibly proud of the jail staff.
“They work very hard. They are all certified and I am very proud of them,” Foraker said. “As a matter of fact, we have a new jail administrator test that we have to take and five of us have passed it.”
Hierholzer said the most impressive thing to him about his jail staff is that they continue to learn and train and that their efforts are recogized by others in the state.
“Sylvia has been selected by AACOG (Alamo Area Council Of Governements) to be on their advisory board to help develop tests for jails and corrections officers,” Hierholzer said. “(Sgt. Brady) Rosinbaum trains all our corrections officers and he trains around this whole area. So if Gillespie County, Llano County, Real County … hires new people, they all send them here and we host two schools at least here and we haven’t had anyone fail the state exam once they have taken Sgt. Rosinbaum’s class.”
Hierholzer said Kerr County is in an “elite class” because of the jail staff.
Jail inspections are conducted once per year and the compliance certification is valid until the next inspection.
Hierholzer has served in the Kerr County Sheriff’s office for more than 40 years, 20 years as sheriff. His final term ends in December, as he has chosen not to seek re-election.
At the bottom of the compliance certification letter he received was a handwritten note from TCJS Executive Director Brandon S. Wood.
It read “Sheriff, Going out on top! Congratulations! BW.”
