Traylors celebrating donated kidney for husband, father

Jonathan Traylor of Kerrville has been resting a lot, and following the orders of his many specialists since he had kidney transplant surgery Aug. 11 to receive a donated kidney.
“This is a total change from having dialysis,” Jonathan said.
And he so far has beaten some long odds to get a new kidney 13 months after he was diagnosed with renal failure. The more likely estimate in July 2019 was that he would be on the waiting list at Methodist Transplant Hospital, San Antonio, for six to eight years.
Jonathan and his family, including wife Melissa, son Jett and daughter MacKenzie, started advocating quickly to help find a donated kidney, with the main aim at first to find a “living donor” willing to help him.
He said he did live interviews and posted his story online. And people sought him out for sharing his story on a Podcast and online on Facebook.
“I’m still working with Kent Bressler and his Kidney Solutions organization; and the Transplant Support Group at Peterson Hospital,” Jonathan said. “But my last home hemodialysis was Aug. 10. Then I got my new kidney.”
He said he had one more dialysis treatment at the hospital “to clear my blood, because the new kidney was not working at full capacity at first. They sort of have to ‘wake it up’.”
By the end of that 13 months, he and Melissa had completed training on the home dialysis. “We were somewhat settled and that day to day routine seemed almost normal,” she said.
“We still have the machine and all the supplies at home,” he said.
Jonathan changed his eating and exercising habits when diagnosed, in July 2019, including taking up bike-riding after their church donated bicycles for the four family members.
He and Melissa said he, or they, had been taking bike rides of up to five miles per day.
Jonathan said he was “trying to burn fluid” while he was on dialysis. He weighed abut 340 pounds two years ago, he said; and this exercise has gotten him down to about 224 pounds.
Thirteen months’ wait
Jonathan said when he was first diagnosed, he was approached by a doctor and the staff at DaVita Clinic. They offered help for getting him on the transplant list, he said; and he also got a business card for from Kent Bressler for “Kidney Solutions.”
“He and I met at a local restaurant to talk, because I didn’t know anything then about Kent’s organization. He’s been great and everything he told me was legitimate and the services were free.”
Bressler included the Traylors’ information on the Kidney Solutions website; and printed a flyer for Jonathan to distribute. Jonathan said he developed his own Facebook page; and a website including his own messages.
“Through Kent, I met many different advocates; and lots of them were long-distance, people in Utah, Maryland and Indiana,” he said. “They all have an association with a patient, usually a family member, and they all advocate for other people, too. The search is tough, and it takes someone special to donate to you.”
“Kidney Solutions is our support group,” Melissa said, and they noted during COVID-19 their meetings have been held virtually by Zoom.
“Our children used their own social media to advocate for me. Jett graduated from high school this year and is 18 now; and MacKenzie is 16. They’re both ‘social butterflies’,” Jonathan said. And Melissa added, “MacKenzie did more of that.”
They said MacKenzie has been friends with Kaelyn Connally at Tivy High School, who also has been on the list of those needing kidney transplants, so she had an added interest in helping both her dad and her friend.
A donor for Jonathan
As Kent advised Jonathan earlier, the phone call the Traylors got that led to a donated kidney was a complete surprise.
Jonathan said they have friends and family in Kentucky, and they all knew his story through social media, too.
“We got a phone call on a Saturday morning from an old friend in Kentucky, and she left a message asking me to call. I thought it was about a technical problem on a computer, because I work with people about that,” Jonathan said.
He returned the call, and the sister of a friend of his said her brother was dying, and he was registered as an organ donor.
“She asked if I wanted the direct gift of a kidney from her brother,” Jonathan said. “It was a very solemn phone call. Scott was somebody I grew up with.”
He said they didn’t give their answer immediately, but in their family discussion, he said he felt if the kidney was a match, it would be an honor to get it.
“We called Kent and told him what happened. He said, ‘This is your opportunity; and you may not get another one. This is a God-sent moment.’ And the phone call led to, ‘Someone had to pass away for this’.”
The Traylors said son Jett offered multiple times when he was 17 to be the donor, but his parents felt even at 18 he was too young to deal with this long-term. Jett talked via laptop with his dad after the surgery, then left for Abilene Christian University, as scheduled.
Jonathan said he was still only 90 percent sure, so they discussed this with other family members, including their daughter who was visiting her grandmother in Kentucky. They all said, “Dad, take this opportunity.” He called the donor-family in Kentucky, and said yes.
The donation and transplant process officially began with Methodist Hospital being notified, and calling the Traylors Aug. 10.
“They go over all the risk factors and formalities. And we got a second call about midnight the same day saying, ‘Come by 6 a.m. the next morning. The surgery is scheduled at 1 p.m.’ There were still some hiccups. It didn’t happen until 7:30 p.m. because the kidney didn’t make it on the (scheduled) airplane.”
Melissa said, under COVID, at least they didn’t make her sit in her car. They let her sit in a waiting room alone, while he was prepped for surgery and left waiting in his room. But they talked by smart phone before he went to surgery. And she got a few minutes with him in person after he came out.
“This has been bittersweet for me; I grew up with Scott and his siblings years ago. And he died when he was 40; and I’m 42. Now he lives in me,” Jonathan said. “Another advocate asked me if I’ve named my kidney – that people do that. Now I tell people I named it Scott; now he is with me and lives in me. The Louisville Kentucky Organ Donor Association helped with this and the family was amazing for what they did.”
He thanked the hospital staff from surgeons to housecleaning staff; the Transplant Institute for after-care in a clinic twice a week now; the entire DaVita staff here; Cindy Russ and Kim Scheidel who trained him for “home-hemo;” Bressler and his organization KidneySolutions.org; Peterson Hospital for moving so fast for treatment after diagnosis; and “everyone who’s had a hand in my treatment,” especially his donor’s family.
He said his “HopeforJonathan” website will turn into “Hope” to push for other transplants needed.
“I’m pretty blessed. If it wasn’t for that family reaching out to me, I’d still be waiting. Dialysis is not for the faint of heart; it’s a tough life. I have a sense of freedom; this is liberating,” Jonathan said. “I can walk, but I have a whole tub of medications, and there’s no biking or weight-lifting for me yet.”
