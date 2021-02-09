P2K opens season with limited admission for a classic caper

Playhouse 2000, Kerrville's Community Theater, is presenting the first show in their Season 2021. The clever caper "Villainous Company" will open on Friday for a three weekend run in the VK Garage Theater.
Using a cast of just three women, the show presents a fascinating tale that unfolds in real time over the course of an hour and a quarter.
Emery Dorman, returning to P2K for her third appearance, plays "Claire," the central figure in this story of international intrigue.
She is joined by two new faces. Emily Edwards as "Joanna" and Aliesha Skipping as "Tracy" are both making their Playhouse 2000 debuts.
As the action opens, we meet Claire coming home from a shopping trip. She is soon joined by Tracy, an agent for an ominously intrusive government agency, and Joanna, who may be Claire's cohort in crime.
The story's twists and turns flow with both humor and suspense, taking the audience on a delightful evening's journey that is suitable for the whole family.
The play will be presented in the VK Garage Theater, located at 305 Washington St. at its corner with Main Street, beginning Friday, Feb. 5 and continuing through Sunday, Feb. 21.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with 2:30 p.m. matinees on Sundays, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21.
Admission is limited to just 30 so that "Social Distancing" can be provided between pairs of seated patrons, and face coverings are required.
Any parties of three or more who wish to be seated together should call the box office in advance to make those arrangements. All seats are $22.
Jeffrey Brown, executive director of Playhouse 2000 and the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, reminds audience members that "we are taking pains to ensure the safety of both our volunteers and our audience.
We encourage everyone to make plans that they feel are appropriate for them, and to check regularly with our website, www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com, to see if there have been any late changes to our calendar."
Tickets for all Playhouse 2000 events can be purchased online at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com; at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; or by phone at any time by leaving a detailed message at 896-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.