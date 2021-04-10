KCSO busts counterfeit operation, arrests three

A weeks-long investigation by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of nearly $9,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency, drug paraphernalia and ended with a foot chase involving Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha and Chief Deputy Cris Lalonde.
According to Leitha, KCSO narcotics investigators and patrol deputies executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Lowrance Dr. on April 6.
The warrant was obtained for suspected methamphetamine sales and manufacturing of U.S. currency.
“Arrested in this warrant service were Matthew Gugliotti, Irene Cano and Angela Cole,” Leitha said. “This executed search warrant was the culmination of an investigation lasting several weeks.”
The investigation began with “information received” regarding Gugliotti, 31, of Kerrville, reporting a suspected counterfeit operation, Leitha said.
Lietha said the investigation led to more information regarding the manufacture and delivery of methamphetamine and a warrant was obtained to search Gugliotti’s residence.
During the execution of the search warrant, Leitha said investigators located nearly $9,000 of counterfeit $100 and $5 bills.
“Also found were a printer used to produce the fake currency and several items of drug paraphernalia,” Leitha said. “The United States Secret Service was notified and will be working with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office as the investigation continues. This case holds the new record as the largest counterfeiting bust in Kerr County History.”
Leitha said Cano, 44, of Kerrville, was arrested for interfering with duties of a public servant during the execution of the search warrant.
Cole, 29, of Kerrville, was arrested on a charge of evading arrest, as well as an outstanding violation of probation warrant, following a brief foot chase involving Leitha and Lalonde.
Gugliotti also faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence and remains in custody on bonds totaling $45,000.
Cole was booked in the Kerr County Jail and was released after posting $4,500 in surety bonds.
After her arrest, Cano was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.