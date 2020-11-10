Council OKs downtown sidewalk seating

In a regular Kerrville City Council meeting that lasted only about 45 minutes, city leaders approved sidewalk seating outside the Humble Fork restaurant downtown; and also passed two items related to Kerrville Fire Department equipment.
Sidewalk seating, Humble Fork
Hugo Madrid, owner of the Humble Fork restaurant in Kerrville, applied to city officials for downtown sidewalk café seating at their restaurant site in the Pampell’s Building at the corner of Water and Sidney Baker streets.
Stuart Barron of the city staff told council city staff accepted the owner’s application as administratively complete. City staff noted this change is one addressed in the Kerrville 2050 Plan under “Downtown Revitalization” and a related entry that promotes a downtown that tells the community’s history/story by preserving and enhancing historic features, celebrating and connecting downtown to the Guadalupe River, and developing a unified identity for downtown.
Barron noted the requirements of this added use include the restaurant owner creating protection of guests from vehicular traffic, and a 10-foot clear path through his seating area to the street, for pedestrians.
Council members unanimously approved a motion for the restaurant owner to get a permit to proceed with his plan to add sidewalk café seating, a feature of at least four other establishments in the downtown area.
Consent Agenda
Two items of the seven on the Consent Agenda were related to the Kerrville Fire Department, as the whole list was approved by a unanimous vote of council with no discussion.
One item was the purchase of four “AeroClave Decontamination Systems” not to exceed a purchase price of $60,759.44. The systems are COVID-approved decontamination systems that provide aerosolized decontamination of the ambulance, fire apparatus, equipment and the station. The four systems will be placed one at each of Kerrville’s four fire stations.
The city applied for a grant from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, through the Office of the Governor, Public Safety Office, Criminal Justice Division in early May and was notified Oct. 16 that the grant had been awarded. City officials said after the equipment is purchased by the city, their expenditure will be reimbursed by the grant.
The other FD item was a bill of sale authorizing donation of a KFD Brush Truck to the Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
The summary said KFD is scheduled to take possession of a 2020 Ford F550 Brush Truck within a few weeks. For the past nine years, KFD has utilized a 22-year-old 1996 Dodge 3500 as a reserve brush truck. This vehicle is currently in need of about $4,000 worth of repairs; and is estimated to be valued at about $5,000.
The National Fire Protection Association recommends a 20-year service life for such apparatus, based on 15 years’ front-line service and five years as “reserve.” This KFD truck already exceeds that recommendation.
TCVFD asked KFD if the old truck could be donated to the VFD, and KFD agreed, as they already rely on area VFDs through mutual aid agreements.
COVID-19, public
health emergency
Fire Chief Eric Maloney reported to council on city COVID statistics as of Oct. 26, saying 924 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported, 94 of those considered “active” as of that date, and still a total of 13 deaths.
He said the next available public testing for the virus was to be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
“We must remain vigilant and follow the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing, to stay at home if you can, and wear face masks as mandated,” he said.
In a related item, city council left the city’s existing “Disaster Declaration” remain in effect.
Zoning ordinances
On second and final reading an ordinance changing the zoning for a one-lot portion of a subdivision was approved by council. The vote changes the zoning from R-1 single family residential for that one lot to R-2 medium density residential. The property is in Arcadia Falls Estates, at 2255 Arcadia Falls Lane.
The owner-applicant wants to increase the size of an existing single-family residence, which would have the home addition cross an adjacent property line, property the owner already owns; but the change was not allowed by city code.
Drew Paxton from the city staff said this change was recommended by his department; and council approved the owner’s request.
The other zoning ordinance matter was a request to change a 1.93-acre lot at 1478 State Highway 173 from single-family residential to a “neighborhood commercial zoning district.” Council also approved this request.
Presentations
City Manager Mark McDaniel asked newly retired Fire Chief Dannie Smith, “Do you have time for your city manager?” when he invited Smith on stage to be recognized.
Newly sworn-in Fire Chief Eric Maloney joined the group on stage at the Cailloux Theater, as McDaniel complimented Smith on his service to Kerrville and presented Smith with an inscribed trophy in thanks for Smith’s work in Kerrville and for his overall 39-year career in his chosen profession.
They also were joined on stage by a large group of uniformed firefighters for a “department” picture as Smith turned over responsibility for this city emergency department to Maloney.
Blackburn presented a certificate for a “Kerrville Kindness Award” to a group of teachers and administrators from Kerrville Independent School District, saying the KISD staff “has exemplified the very best in ingenuity, adaptability and willingness to go the extra mile” as they have cared for and educated youth during the pandemic.
The certificate said they have repeatedly found new ways to continue their students’ learning processes, despite the roadblocks and potential medical adversities of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.