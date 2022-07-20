Home destroyed by fire

A Kerrville family of 12, including 10 children, are now displaced after their home caught fire and incinerated its contents.
According to firefighter Riley Gordon, of the Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the call for a structure fire in the 200 block of Lillian Dr. was received at 6:30 p.m. on July 13.
“It was a three-story structure,” Gordon said. “We had the fire under control in 30 minutes.”
Gordon said TCVFD was assisted by Center Point VFD and Kerrville Fire Department firefighters.
Firefighters had the fire completely extinguished by 7:40 p.m., Gordon said.
Gordon said the inside of the home has been deemed a total loss.
“The residents were not at home and no injuries were reported during the incident,” Gordon said. “The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.”
According to KCSO Capt. Carl Arredondo, the blaze was caused by an electrical malfunction.
The residents, who were renting the home and have 10 children combined, are now displaced and without necessary items.
A community fundraising barbecue dinner was held Sunday and a GoFundMe account has been set up for Isaac Roth and Meagan May, parents of the 10 children, who range in age from 17 down to two years old.
“Hi my name is Isaac Roth, myself and Meagan May are great friends that live together with our 10 children and on July 13 our house caught fire and we lost everything inside,” Roth posted on social media. “Now we are in desperate need to raise enough to get into a new home for the children and ourselves to get things back to normal before school starts. Any help would be appreciated. Our kids are 17, 16, 16, 14, 12, 11, 10, 9, 5 and 2. We desperately need your help to get our babies back in a home.”
An account has also been set up at Security State Bank for the families under both Roth’s and May’s names.
