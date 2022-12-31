Pearson to take bench on municipal court Jan. 1

Handling the adjudication of persons charged with Class C misdemeanors within the city limits of Kerrville for the past few weeks is new Kerrville Municipal Court Judge Lucy Pearson who holds court on Mondays and Wednesdays at the current municipal court building at the corner of McFarland and Hays streets. The court is scheduled to be relocated to the city’s new public safety facility on Clearwater Paseo when it is completed.
She was sworn in earlier this fall after longtime municipal court judges Pat Maguire and Mark Prislovsky resigned. Maguire will be sworn in Jan. 1 as the new 198th District Court judge for Kerr and Bandera counties.
Pearson’s community roots go back to her birth at the old Sid Peterson Hospital. Her parents moved here in the 1940’s when her dad John Sandidge became first the band director at Tivy High School and later he became principal of the high school. When he left the school district he became the longtime local representative for Balfour, the company that provided rings, invitations and caps and gowns for graduates of area high schools.
A member of the Tivy Class of 1972, Pearson returned after college to teach English, Reading and Fine Arts at Hal Peterson Middle School for 10 years before she decided to go to law school. After law school she returned to teaching and taught in Comfort for three years before taking the bar exam.
“I needed to work and have a steady income so I returned to teaching after law school until I could take the bar exam,” Pearson said.
She has been a practicing attorney in Kerrville for the past 16 years doing mainly criminal defense and probate cases. She worked for the city’s municipal court as their prosecutor for the past seven years before being selected by the Kerrville City Council as the new municipal judge earlier this year.
”I have attended many conferences around the state in the past few years and I have figured out that Kerrville has the best municipal court in the state of Texas,” Pearson said.
Pearson said the municipal court security is “the best” because the City Marshal Nelton Spittler “runs a tight ship.” She also praised the current municipal court prosecutor William Tatsch, also a graduate of Tivy, and her court clerk is Yesenia Luna.
“Over the years with the two previous judges, Pat Maguire and Mark Prislovsky, the municipal court has been run very efficiently. I don’t see any changes that need to be made in the court, but I also recognize that as the world changes there may need to be changes in the future,” Pearson said.
Class C misdemeanors handled by the municipal court include assaults, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and other traffic offenses. She also handles truancy cases that originate in the KISD schools and Class C juvenile cases. Most of the these cases are fines only with no jail time involved.
“Municipal courts in Texas see more people than all the other courts combined because so many people have to come through municipal court for a wide range of cases,” Pearson said.
Pearson said the municipal court staff are looking at the possibility of creating a “safe harbor” program that would allow people with Class C warrants, primarily for fines and fees, to come into court without the fear of being arrested.
“We can help them take care of the issues in a more pleasant way,” Pearson said. “We are also looking at the possibility of creating a night court at some time in the future.”
Pearson said one man who recently came through the court said he’d been to many other courts in other jurisdictions and the Kerrville court was “the most pleasant experience he’d ever had” from working with the clerks at the front window and going through the security check with the marshal, to speaking with the prosecutor and then being in front of the judge.
“We are like a well-oiled piece of machinery,” the judge added.
Pearson currently is serving as the prosecutor for the municipal court for the City of Fredericksburg and will continue in that role. She also is maintaining her active local private practice of doing defense work in the two district courts and probate work.
She has three daughters, one of whom is Kerr County Attorney Heather Stebbins. All graduated from Tivy, plus one of her grandchildren has already graduated from Tivy and the others are attending KISD presently. All of her sons-in-law are also Tivy graduates.
