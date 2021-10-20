KISD Board considers student test scores

Kerrville ISD trustees heard secondary campuses’ improvement plans, and student math and English scores compared from 2019-2021, during their Oct. 18 meeting.
Campus Improvement Reports
Secondary principals reported to trustees on their campus improvement plans.
Speakers included the principals from BT Wilson Sixth Grade Campus, Hal Peterson Middle School, Tivy High School and Hill Country High School.
Shelby Balser from THS said, under student achievements, her teachers are working to close scoring and “achievement gaps” in English I and II, and in math classes, after losses in student learning under the virtual and then in-person classes again during the COVID pandemic.
This was a repeated theme during each of the presentations Monday night.
“In Algebra I and English I and II, all students need heavy learning experiences,” she said.
She said “economically disadvantaged” students were most impacted; as well as those who also have jobs outside of school hours; and since everyone returned to in-person classes, her staff has had face-to-face meetings with the students who were not successful under the COVID-restricted settings. And in the majority of cases, she said, math skills were lost at a higher rate than in English.
She described their testing methods and the departments and specialty classes at THS that have been used to bring students back to higher scoring levels.
On a more optimistic note, she said THS offers 13 different career and technical classes; and about 1,100 of their students are taking those classes. And they will hold an in-person “College Night” on campus on Nov. 18, after at least two years’ lapse.
She said they also are hoping to hold an in-person Career Day with presenters from the community, but a date hasn’t been set for that.
Principal Tana Althaus from HPMS said they have created a “SPIKES for Success” campaign to inspire students. In a scoring system that includes “meets” or “exceeds” expectations, she said they are working hard to “drive” student achievement and looking especially at increasing those “meets” numbers.
Because HPMS moved to a new campus this year, she said, “Everything is new for all of us this year. Where do we store this while we use the space for something else? If we are allowing interest groups or clubs in the school, we need advance planning and an adult sponsor.”
Amy Ahrens followed with news from BT Wilson, saying across two-plus years, test scores indicate drops in math and other subjects. Now they are emphasizing goal-setting; and a combination of “re-teaching and enrichment,” including teachers observing other teachers in classrooms to gain “lessons” they can use in their own classes.
Steve Schwarz from HCHS reported between 2019 and ’20, no students came in person to his facility. And then and still now, he’s been encouraging them to return. An Open House on Friday, Oct. 22, is planned, to aid that effort. And military and college representatives visit who can show students where they can go from here.
He still can offer financial aid, and introductions to further education including at St. Phillips College and other locations. Asked about his staff and gender ratios, he said four teachers, one counselor and a secretary work with him. And more females graduate from his program, while more males stay in classes longer
Math, Reading reports
Administrators and principals have been specifically tracking student scores in reading and math since school started in August, comparing scores from 2020 to 2021, and for students in grades three through sixth, in grades seventh and eighth, and at THS for Algebra I.
Much of this scoring is listed as “approaches,” “meets” or “masters” various testing and subjects.
Youth Center evacuation site
As part of the Consent Agenda, trustees approved an interlocal agreement between Kerrville ISD and Kerr County.
This agreement was approved recently by the Kerr County Commissioners.
It allows KISD to use the Hill Country Youth Event Center on State Hwy 27 East as an evacuation site in the event a disaster occurs on a school property.
Assistant Supt. Wade Ivy told commissioners at that previous meeting that the district has a plan already formed that would have students and staff evacuated from the disaster site, and bussed to one of the entries to the HCYEC. They would enter half of the Event Hall with the interior dividing wall closed; and be released to parents on the other side of the hall.
District Safety Committee
Foust told trustees that during the 86th Texas Legislative session, there was significant school safety legislation passed in Texas. SB 11 is one such bill that has multiple requirements for school districts in Texas.
That bill requires all Texas public school districts to maintain a “Safety and Security Committee.” The committee is to meet at least once each semester, and once during the summer, to create and implement emergency plans that are in line with the district’s “Emergency Operations Plan.”
This committee must include:
• President of the school board;
• Member of the school board other than the president;
• Superintendent;
• In addition to five other categories.
Foust asked the board to nominate one board member to join Rolinda Schmidt as a member of this committee.
Trustee Jack Stevens agreed to serve on this committee; and trustees voted to approve this, with Stevens abstaining.
Recognition, custodial staff
Trustees personally thanking more than a dozen representatives of the district’s “Custodial” (cleaning and housekeeping) staff.
Foust complimented them and the more than 40 staff members they represented on Monday night for their intense and constant cleaning of district schools and other facilities, through the COVID pandemic as extra efforts were made every day to protect students and staff.
Trustees joined Foust in presenting certificates of appreciation to the custodial staff leaders from various campuses, and thanking each one as the certificates were presented.
Purchases, $50,000 or more
Assistant Supt. for Finance Jarade Jachade reported to trustees on money matters as the district moves from one official fiscal year to a new one.
He said, under “purchases of $50,000 and over,” that a large part of the figure they were seeing is money allotted to purchase laptop computers for the district’s third-graders.
He said they expect to receive the laptops four to eight weeks after the order was placed. A trustee – half jokingly – asked if he was sure about actually getting the order delivered, when so many computer-related items are caught in delays/losses in the “supply chain.” Jachade and Ivy said they were hoping the new computers weren’t on a ship outside Los Angeles.
TASA/TASB
Annual Convention
Most of the local school board attended the recent Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) and Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) conferences in Dallas.
They reported on the conference sessions they attended.
One reported on a workshop, saying the program was about differences between dealing with “millennials” and “Gen-Z’ers.” He said they were told millennials don’t want just a “job” but instead seek “careers.” And school districts should keep that in mind when recruiting staff.
And they noted that Kerrville’s board president Rolinda Schmidt also now holds an office on the state board.
Upcoming Events report
The upcoming events report listed the next three months’ dates for regular school board meetings.
They include meetings planned for Nov. 15; Dec. 13; and Jan.17, each of those at 6 p.m. in the board room, administration building.
Foust said they also will be scheduling “Team of Eight Training” for the trustees, and that might be held Nov. 5.
