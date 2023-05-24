‘Best Places to Work’ award again

Peterson Health employees gathered Friday to celebrate three different awards achieved by the hospital recently. A large group from the employee team attended the event to be recognized as a driving force in the hospital receiving the recognitions they earned.
Chief Executive Officer Cory Edmondson began the ceremony saying that Peterson Health was an exceptional place to work, with a unique culture because of the hard work and dedication of the hospital team which, Edmondson said, exemplify both the culture and the values of the hospital on a daily basis with their care of patients in the facility.
“It is because of all of you that we have world-class care, a safe patient environment, and a family atmosphere. It truly is a privilege to lead this organization,” Edmondson said.
An uncertain economy, staffing shortages and increasing demands for flexibility and remote work opportunities are forcing every business in the industry to focus on attracting and retaining talent in unprecedented ways, explained Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare.
“The 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want, and need, today. The healthcare industry is going through a period of extraordinary change. Having the right people in place is more critical than ever. The winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success,” Peres said.
Additionally the hospital has received two other important recognitions that were unveiled at the event on Friday.
Edmondson recognized two of the hospital’s orthopedic surgeon team, Dr. Ryan Verink and Dr. Robert Mitchell, for achieving the Total Knee Replacement Five Star Award from Healthgrades. The third member of the team, Dr. Clint Morris, was unable to attend the event on Friday.
The team recently received the CMS Total Knee Replacement Five Star Recipient Award for the seventh year in a row from Healthgrades.
“One of the service lines that has always contributed to the overall recognition is our orthopedic program and today I’m honored to recognize these guys on our orthopedic team and report Healthgrades has named as an award recipient for total knee replacement again,” said Edmondson.
Edmondson went on to tell the attendees that he would be remiss if he did not mention the late Dr. William Allen, who was one of the key pioneering doctors in what is known as the hospital’s “Back to Life Program.”
“Dr. Allen passed away just a week or so ago, but his legacy will forever be present in this community today, tomorrow and always,” Edmondson said.
Verink added that the award was not just about the three physicians, but the entire team at Peterson.
“At the end of the day, it’s about the organization and team. It’s really very little about us,” Verink said, praising the hospital staff for their support of the orthopedic team.
“Dr. Allen really did bring modern orthopedics to the Hill Country. The list of things he did include being the first physician to serve on the hospital board, a two-time chief of staff at the hospital and Dr. Allen was the long-term medical director of EMS. That’s just a beginning, to talk about what he did for the medical community,” said Dr. Morris.
Edmondson also recognized four of the registered nurses at the hospital who accepted the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 2023 Overall Hospital Quality Five-Star Facility Award on behalf of all of the employees at the facility.
Registered nurse Elaine Ivy, director of quality services, and her team of nurses were praised by Edmondson for their efforts which led to the award.
“This is the front-line team. Their job is to be sure the hospital’s processes, procedures and staff education result in the best possible care for our community,” Edmondson said.
The final award announced Friday saw Peterson named one of the nation’s “Best Places to Work” by Modern Healthcare for the third consecutive year, one of 150 health care providers designated nationwide each year.
“This award identifies and honors employers that empower workers to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products and services,” said Denton Gruzensky, Chief Human Resources Officer at Peterson.
As an award-winning hospital for patient experience, safety, quality and financial strength, Peterson Health applied for the elite workplace designation in February. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey, according to Gruzensky.
