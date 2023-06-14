KISD hears results of employee survey

Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees members received a mostly positive report on a workplace survey conducted earlier this year, and once again promised to take care of teachers and staff, despite lack of progress on legislation to increase funding to public schools at their regular meeting held Monday night.
Workplace survey
Assistant Superintendent Wade Ivy presented the results of the workplace survey conducted by the Texas Association of School Boards in January.
According to Ivy, all employees of KISD received the survey via e-mail and were able to respond anonymously regarding their respective satisfaction with environment, avail- ability of resources and relationships with supervisors and co-workers.
Ivy said that 596 of the district’s 665 employees participated in the survey, including 283, or 91 percent, of KISD teachers.
Those that responded, Ivy said, identified compensation and benefits as top contributors to job satisfaction, followed by relationship with co-workers, respectful treatment of all employees, meaningful work and trust.
Survey results showed that 82 percent (487 employees) agreed that the campus or department that they work in has a positive atmosphere. This number, Ivy said, was down from previous years.
“When you look at the campuses that have a negative response, you will see that we have made positive changes that I believe will be reflected in next year’s survey,” Ivy said.
A total of 511 employees, or 86 percent, said they are provided with the resources needed to be successful.
With regard to cohesion within the district, each campus and department, 503 employees (85 percent) said KISD employees work together to accomplish goals.
When asked if employees feel appreciated or recognized for accomplishments, 85 percent (497) had a positive response.
Regarding employee evaluations, 503 (85 percent) employees said they believe their performance is evaluated fairly.
While receiving overall high marks, Ivy noted that all areas saw a slight dip and explained that the affected campuses have created committees to work on the areas identified in the survey that need improvement.
The “Top 5 Accolades” included appreciation for the newly-implemented retention bonus, supportive supervisors, employees feeling valued and appreciated, positive morale and culture, and supportive central office administrators.
The “Top 5 Complaints” led with a low base bay, low campus or team morale, administrative requests to leave time for planning and teaching, unsupportive central administrators and lack of effective consequences to discipline students violating the KISD Code of Conduct.
Public plea
Kerrville ISD Superintendent Dr. Brent Ringo discussed the lack of progress coming from state legislators regarding school finance, saying that both the Texas House of Representatives and Senate have agreed on a property tax reduction, which will negatively affect the public school system, since school districts receive funds from property tax.
Ringo urged those present and all citizens to contact state representatives in both the house and the senate to come to a resolution on school funding, as well as the teacher pay increase that Governor Greg Abbott has supported.
According to Ringo, the Texas Senate and House of Representatives disagree on school funding avenues, adding that the Senate is choosing to put an emphasis on “school choice” measures such as vouchers and educational savings accounts.
“Those (private) schools have no accountability for the state and the amounts being discussed for them is more per student than what is currently being distributed to public schools,” Ringo said. “I urge each of you to contact your state representatives and ask them to support our teachers and our public school system.”
Ringo said Texas currently serves more than 5.4 million students within the public education system.
Budget update
Chief Financial Officer Jarrett Jachade again updated trustees on the concerns he has for lack of public school funding legislation coming out of Austin and reiterated the need for the district to add compensation for district employees.
Jachade said without help from legislators and increased school funding, the district could dip into its surplus fund for at least this year.
“I would argue that if our students and our staff are the most important things, and they are, then budget has the biggest impact on being able to provide - whether it’s safety, resources for our teachers, more competitive pay,” Jachade said. “I feel guilty continually talking about budget, but it is one of the most critical components to what we do to be able to provide and really get our students to meet that end goal, which is graduation.”
Jachade said the district has a surplus of more than $21 million. Of that surplus, however, Jachade said districts should have three months worth of operating expenses in the bank, which is approximately $12 million. In addition, committed funds of $2.7 million are already accounted for in future maintenance needs.
That leaves more than $8 million that could be used for staff pay and student resources that might not be funded through state support, as inflation has not been addressed by legislators.
“It’s always been part of our plan to adopt a balanced budget, and the district has done a great job in setting us up,” Jachade said. “You can see, historically, what our revenue has been, and what our expenditures have been, and we’ve always come in under budget and had money left over at the end of the year.”
Although, Jachade pointed out that some of the more than $21 million in funds can be attributed to federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed the district to save budgeted funds for areas covered by the ESSER funds.
“Our students and our staff deserve more,” Jachade said. “We can’t sit and wait to do something for our staff. We have to make some decisions on what we are going to do and we are in a great position, financially, to be able to do that.”
Other business
• Trustees approved a request to list 1.3 acres of land for sale, located at at 305 Ranchero Rd. Ivy explained that the district was approached by a nearby landowner about the possibility of purchasing the land, which is across the street from Nimitz Elementary and is currently undeveloped and not being used.
• By a 5-0 vote, trustees approved renewing a Retainer Agreement with Walsh, Gallegos, Trevino, Kyle & Robinson, P.C. for legal services.
• The board approved an adjustment of $429,226 to be moved from the General Operating Fund to the Teachers Incentive Allotment fund, as well as appropriating $200,000 from the Child Nutrition Fund Balance to be used to purchase and repair commercial restaurant equipment across the district.
