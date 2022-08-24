With a very large incoming freshmen class as the guests of honor, Schreiner University hosted its Fall 2022 Convocation, marking the beginning of its 100th Fall semester.
Provost Travis Frampton served as the master of ceremonies for the event, welcoming guests and the Class of 2026.
The Reverend Charlie Hornes, university minister, offered the opening prayer, to which she looked forward while also recognizing Schreiner University’s significant history.
“Today we stand on the shoulders of the students who have gone before us, and we thank you for all the scholars, athletes, leaders, faculty, and staff who have made the Schreiner spirit come alive for the past 10 decades,” Hornes said. “And, on this convocation day, as we welcome a new generation of students into the Mountaineer Family, we offer our humble thanksgivings to you for this new academic year, for this new class, for the joy of the new journey, and the strength and grit and companionship to walk through harder days.”
Dr. Charlie McCormick, Schreiner University president, said the convocation ceremony is steeped in tradition and his held in high regard.
“Convocation means ‘gathering’ and ‘the celebration of a new beginning.’ So, we gather to welcome you … our Class of 2026. We gather to celebrate your new beginning at Schreiner University and officially lay the groundwork for four years of success,” McCormick said. “You will experience a moment similar to this one once more, in four years, when you again walk a faculty gauntlet and take your place in a seat on the floor of this event center. Then, we will be celebrating your graduation, and wishing you good fortune and Godspeed. Today, we welcome you.”
McCormick then addressed returning students, reminding them of the “Schreiner Promise” to walk with each student and help them achieve their individual goals.
“You are, as you have been since you arrived on campus, surrounded and supported by the faculty, the staff and your student peers. Collectively, we look forward to the research you will share with us at the Academic Showcase, to the excellence you will achieve on the court and on the field and in the performance hall, to the new foods you will eat at the cultural showcases in the Commons and to the amount of food you will eat at late-night breakfast. And to serving as your guide in internships and as your partner in service projects,” McCormick said. “Together, we will live into the promise of our mission statement: we will prepare you for meaningful work and purposeful lives in a changing global society.”
After presenting a short video on the accomplishments and impact Dr. Tim Summerlin had on the university during his tenure, Frampton invited Summerlin to the stage to present the keynote address.
“I greet you on the recommencement of our literary year. Our anniversary is one of hope and, perhaps, not enough one of labor,” Summerlin said. “So began Ralph Waldo Emerson in August 185 years ago, speaking to the Phi Beta Kappa Society at Harvard College in an address that became famous as “The American Scholar.” Emerson’s distinction between hope and labor is a distinction between expectation and achievement. He was convinced that a new spirit was animating America, but he questioned whether those stirred by this spirit were prepared to turn it into solid accomplishment.”
While he said much has changed over 185 years, Summerlin said similarities also exist with young men and women beginning their respective journeys together on campuses throughout the nation.
“Passing from that borrowed benediction of Emerson’s, let me first note two interesting similarities between his world and ours. We gather in anticipation of the 100th year of study at Schreiner Institute, College, and University,” Summerlin said “He (Emerson) spoke at an institution that had achieved its 200th anniversary the year previously. His opening lines, we have seen, invoked those values (hope and labor) inscribed in our gates — “enter with hope, leave with achievement.”
Summerlin said he believes the dedication of the staff who conduct “Schreiner’s mission” are the reason the students present selected the university above others and why the the university has grown and prospered over the past 100 years.
“Five years ago, as I retired from Schreiner University, the idea of writing a history addressing the last quarter century of its first 100 years was raised, and I was attracted by it. Two books had been published at the 75 year mark which gave striking portraits of the institute and college and those who were responsible for its mission,” Summerlin said. “Either as an administrator or retiree, I have been close to Schreiner during almost all of this last period, so I gladly said yes to the opportunity to extend that story. The availability of both hard and electronic files in my office plus the presence of faculty, staff, and others close to the university provided excellent research sources.”
Summerlin said that Frampton had suggested that his research for the project might provide insight to students to begin the university’s centennial celebration.
“Well, what did I learn on this Centennial project that may be relevant to you? Many things we all learn when taking on a task are mundane, but essential to success. For example, it is natural to think, ‘Five years! Lots of time here. Let’s ease into the project.’ And I did so, reading, interviewing, taking notes, not worrying about producing much text,” Summerlin said. “Well into the time allotted, I was asked about the number of chapters I projected and each chapter’s content, and it occurred to me that it was about time to face such fundamental organizational matters. Only when Dr. Frazier of our Texas Center issued a publication schedule in February of last year did I acknowledge that it was finally time for research to yield to composition. Upperclassmen in this audience know just what I mean.”
“The fewer bruises we incur in learning the self-discipline/time management lesson, the happier life tends to be. After all, it’s not necessary to limp into the sophomore year scrambling for a 2.0 GPA. Second, we all need to be reminded to avoid BS. Waxing poetic about something we truly don’t understand has a way of coming back to bite us.”
Summerlin shared a story of how a soviet diplomat had an embarrasing moment during a speech to open the 1980 Olympic ceremony, and encouraged students to ask questions and find facts, rather than confidently “playing it by ear.”
“Third, when you work at any task, let yourself follow some rabbit holes. I found many among the files. You may find surprise connections or trigger a worthwhile memory. The wonder of the internet is its millions of rabbit holes. They offer information, some good, some bad, but not wisdom,” Summerlin said. “That can be risky if we are tempted to grab only what reinforces our biases. But the internet also helps us face much we would rather ignore. It can surprise us too, forcing us to think, to evaluate, and to make defensible judgments. That process is a path to knowledge and wisdom.”
Summerlin said the most meaningful discovery he made during his Schreiner University history project research is that the success of the university belongs to the people who work there.
“Grappling with this last quarter century—with financial challenge and enrollment growth, with transforming its physical campus, with greatly expanding its fields of academic study and its modes of instruction, with over two years of dealing with a pandemic unlike any seen in a century — and everyone who was part of that heroic experience has my admiration and applause — grappling with this history has given me a far deeper sense of how much Schreiner owes its century of success to the dedication of its people,” Summerlin said. “We aren’t talking about perfect people, but certainly many exceptional folk. They didn’t always agree, but they seemed to recognize that people don’t have to agree on everything to contribute to a common good.”
To close, Summerlin shared a story about he and his wife, Mary Ellen, saying that he is impatient with haircuts, but his wife’s appointments take hours with her male hair stylist.
“Once she asked him if he was finished. ‘Oh no,’ he said, ‘This is an art, and art is never finished. Now and then you just have to stop for a while.’ I hope that you find that Schreiner will help you shape your purposeful life with much that same spirit. It has been around now long enough to get the hang of these things,” Summerlin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.