VA provides vaccines to 593 veterans

U.S. Marine Veteran Douglas Madsen (at left) gives a “thumbs up” sign after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. At center, Tammy Ortiz, advanced medical support assistant at the Kerrville VA Medical Center, helps register local veterans to receive their vaccines during a community clinic held over the weekend. At right, VA Pharmacy Supervisor Dr. Joshua Rodgers delivers vaccines to one of two vaccine stations set up inside the VA Hospital on Saturday.