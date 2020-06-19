A 34-year-old man reportedly drowned Wednesday, June 10, in the 400 block of Town Creek Road, according to Kerrville Police Department reports.
According to Lt. Mary Krebs, KPD officers and members of the Kerrville Fire Department Technical Rescue Team searched for Brian Bode for hours after being called to the area after receiving a report of “suspicious circumstances” at 8:16 p.m.
“Officers located a nearby vehicle and were unable to locate the individual associated with the property or vehicle,” Krebs said. “Officers were able to make contact with a family member and acquaintance of the property owner. These parties advised they had not heard from the individual, 34-year-old Brian Bode, for several hours.”
Krebs said KPD officers and KFD rescue team members “searched extensively” for Bode, but the search was called of due to low visibility and late hour.
“On the morning of June 11, the search of the Town Creek area resumed,” Krebs said. “Bode was discovered shortly thereafter by dive team personnel. He was deceased.”
Krebs said the incident is being investigated by the KPD Criminal Investigation Unit, saying that no evidence of trauma or foul play exists at this time.
KPD is awaiting the results of a pending autopsy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.